How to Get Sharp Flavor in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

The Dawning 2022 is here, and this time, our ol’ pal Eva Levante wants to us do our best Betty Crocker impersonation and bake goodies for everyone in the Tower. Goodies that are forged from the blood of our enemies of course. Here’s how to get Sharp Flavor in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event.

How to Get Sharp Flavor in Destiny 2

All the recipes in Destiny 2’s Dawning event will require ingredients that task you with going out and killing specific enemies sometimes in specific ways to get them. Put these ingredients together in a certain way in the Holiday Oven and you’ll create finished baked goods that you can turn into specific people for a reward.

You might think Sharp Flavor would involve cheese in some way, but it doesn’t. There’s no cheese in Destiny 2 silly. Instead, Sharp Flavor asks you to kill enemies with a sword anywhere in the system.

You’re relying on a bit of RNG, but if you combine it with things you would be doing anyway, like events for your Powerful Engrams, you should get what you need eventually without the headache.

There’s really no specific place that’s best for farming sword kills for Sharp Flavor.

In general, a good place to get a constant stream of enemies and heavy ammo would be Strikes which pretty much throws them at you nonstop. Just make sure to equip armor that boosts your Sword drop rate to make your life easier.

The good news is that this has been and remains to be the only way to get Sharp Flavor, so there’s no surprises in store here for those that have partaken in the festivities before.

That does it for how to get Sharp Flavor in Destiny 2 for the 2022’s The Dawning event. Be sure to check out our wiki guide for more tips & tricks for year four of Destiny 2. Enjoy the rest of the event, get some sweet loot and spread some cheer. We can all use some.

