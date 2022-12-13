How to Get to Riven & Deliver Cookies in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

So The Dawning is back in Destiny 2 and guardians are enjoying winter in The Tower and exchanging gifts with their most loyal allies. The event is very similar to last year’s, no complaints here, and that means we’re back to delivering the Thousand Layer Cookies to Riven. Here’s how to deliver cookies to Riven during Destiny 2’s Dawning event.

How to Get to Riven & Deliver Her Cookies in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event

So yes, you’re reading that correctly; you’ll need to go directly to Riven’s lair and hand give her the Thousand Layer Cookie. There’s no way to send it to her in a nicely wrapped holiday gift basket. She’s not going to come and get it either considering A: she’s bound to The Dreaming City and B: She’s kind of canonically “dead.” So, yes, it’s a problem.

So you have two options, the hard way or the easy way.

The hard way is to get a raid team, and march your way through the entirety of the Last Wish raid until you get to Riven’s chamber. According to Redditor One Thousand Voices (name checks out), there will be a snow globe projection looking item that you can dunk it into in her chamber after the encounter starts and you drop down, and that’s where you turn the cookie in.

Bungie isn’t that cruel to make you go through all of Last Wish, though. There is a shortcut that you can use, that you can be solo for.

The way that I imagine just about everyone will use to deliver the cookies to Riven is to use the Wall of Wishes.

If you’re unfamiliar, hidden in the beginning of the Last Wish raid is a cheat code wall of sorts that you can input codes AKA wishes, to unlock secrets in the raid.

Wish number 7 will teleport you directly to Riven’s chamber and you can do this without fighting a single encounter.

To get the Wall of Wishes, head like you’re going to the first encounter in the raid. Once you cross the chasm and reach the room right before the door to the first encounter, instead of going through, go to down the path to the left instead.

It will look like a dead end, but there will be a ledge, with another higher ledge above it. Follow this path into the Wall of Wishes. If you’d like a visual aid you can follow this video from Destiny 2 expert Gladd.

After you’ve reached the room, input the correct Wish code to be teleported to Riven. For this, we give credit to YouTuber Ninjapups who has a very simple video for how to input the correct code to teleport to Riven that you can see below:

Once you’re finally at Riven’s chamber, go to the Snow Globe and deliver finally give her the Thousand Layer Cookie.

At the time of writing, we’re pretty sure this has remained the same in the 2022 event. However, if we notice a faster way of dropping cookies to Riven, we’ll update this post and let you know.

That’s all you need to know for how to get to Riven and deliver her cookies. If something is still unclear, let us know in the comments below. If you know of an easier way, please let us know so we can update this guide with your tip!

For more FAQs answered, be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 ingredients and recipes guides below.

