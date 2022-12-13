How to Get a Pinch of Light in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Cooking is a very delicate process, requiring proper measurements and a deft touch. While the way you get the ingredients is a bit different Destiny 2’s Dawning event also requires players to prepare accordingly. Here is everything you need to know about how to get a Pinch of Light in Destiny 2’s Dawning event.

How to Get a Pinch of Light in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event

In order to get this ingredient, the first thing you’re going to want to do is head to any activity in Destiny 2.

No matter where you are, just make sure that you have your Supercharged up. Next, simply defeat enemies and pick up the Orbs of Light that they drop.

Not only will doing so reward you with Super energy, but you’ll also pick up a Pinch of Light. As always, this is based on RNG, so there is no guarantee you’ll get it every time.

If you can, be sure to travel to the activity with an ally, as they can also execute Supers to drop more Orbs.

On top of this, there are also Exotics that you can put on that will drop more Orbs of Light, so be sure to wear those if you’re looking for a Pinch of Light.

Time needed: 5 minutes. To recap, here’s how to get a Pinch of Light in Destiny 2: Travel to any area in the game that has PvE. Travel with an ally if you can. Equip a Super that drops the most Orbs of Light. Defeat enemies using your Super. Working with another Guardian results in more Orbs. Pick up the Orbs of Light. Based on RNG for pickups.

That is everything you need to know about how to get a Pinch of Light in Destiny 2’s 2022 Dawning event.

If you’re looking for more Destiny 2 Dawning recipe and ingredient guides, be sure to check out the links below.

Related Posts