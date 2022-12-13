How to Get Multifaceted Flavors in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

The holidays are just around the corner, so Bungie is getting into the spirit by bringing The Dawning back to Destiny 2. Just like last year, that means there are going to be lots of presents coming alongside the update. Here is everything you need to know about how to get Multifaceted Flavors in Destiny 2 Dawning.

How to Get Multifaceted Flavors in Destiny 2

The first thing you’re going to need to do is head to any of the PvE locations in the game.

Once you’ve arrived and have found your opponents, all you’ll need to do is get multikills. These can be accomplished by killing multi enemies in rapid succession, using any weapon or ability you see fit.

While regular weapons and abilities work just as well, be sure to equip Exotic weapons and armor that specialize in damage and chaining abilities so that you can drop as many enemies as possible in a short amount of time.

Like just about any other item in Destiny 2, keep in mind that Multifaceted Flavors are based on RNG. This means that even if you do get a multikill, the item isn’t guaranteed to drop every time.

Regardless, it won’t take too long before you’ve gotten enough multikills to pick up however many of the flavors you need.

Time needed: 5 minutes. To summarize, you’ll need to complete the following to get Multifaceted Flavors: Head to a PvE area. Kill multiple enemies within seconds using any weapon or ability. Pick up the Multifaceted Flavors and use them in the Holiday Oven in recipes.

At least things have remained the same as they were in previous years’ versions of The Dawning, anyway! In other words, we’re looking at the same baked goods to give to the same NPCs, and the same recipes and methods of obtaining ingredients, too!

And that is just about everything you need to know about how to get Multifaceted Flavors in Destiny 2 Dawning. For helpful tips and tricks for the event, be sure to check out our year 4 wiki guide.



