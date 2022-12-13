How to Get Impossible Heat in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2’s annual winter event, The Dawning has arrived for 2022, and with it, of course, comes a series of festive quests themed around spreading joy to our buds all around the system. Here’s how to get Impossible Heat in Destiny 2, a quest item you’ll need lots of throughout the event.

How to Obtain Impossible Heat in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event

Eva Levante is leading the charge once again this year, and she wants you to use your fancy new Holiday Oven to bake up some delicious treats for all of your friends around the system. All of the recipes for these items will require specific ingredients from various enemies of the Light along with Essence of Light. Thankfully, the process of getting the ingredient is exactly the same as last year.

If you want to bake, you need some heat. In the case of some recipes, such as Ill-Fortune Cookies and Infinite Forest Cake you need Impossible Heat. Impossible Heat is an ingredient in Destiny 2 that is obtained by killing any enemy with Solar Damage. This can include abilities or weapon kills. You just need to make sure it was death by Solar.

The best way to farm Impossible Heat is to simply make sure that you’re equipped to the teeth with Solar weapons, and that you’re using your Solar class. Try to not use your Kinetic weapon if you can avoid it. Use your Energy and Power weapons, along with your abilities as much as possible.

That does it for how to get Impossible Heat in Destiny 2 for the 2022 The Dawning event. For more on the game, be sure to check out our other Destiny 2-related content down below.

