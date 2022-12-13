How to Get Finishing Touch in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

No matter what meal you’re making, any good chef is going to add that one last thing to make it perfect. For Destiny 2’s Dawning event, we’ve got just the ingredient. Here is everything you need to know about how to get Finishing Touch in Destiny 2’s 2022 Dawning event.

How to Get Finishing Touch in Destiny 2

One neat thing you can do in Destiny 2 is finish off your enemies in spectacular ways. For this ingredient, you’ll be using that ability to the fullest extent.

Simply fly to any area that has PvE, find some enemies, and make sure you have your finishing move equipped, located in the secondary menu of your inventory. Once you do, perform a finishing blow on them. You can use a basic finisher or one of the premium ones, it doesn’t matter.

Depending on your RNG luck, a Finishing Touch will drop. As always, keep in mind that finishing blows can only be used on one enemy at a time. As such, it’ll leave you very vulnerable to attack from any of the other enemies in the area.

Try to farm this in something easy, like Strike playlists or just while exploring an area rather than something difficult. This has been our top tip for getting this ingredient in the past, and we’ll highly recommend using this method to quickly farm the stuff again in 2022.

Time needed: 5 minutes. To recap, here’s how to get the Finishing Touch in Destiny 2: Fly to any of the PvE areas and locate any enemies. Perform a Finishing Blow on a weakened enemy. Finishing Touch will drop randomly after defeating your enemy.

That is everything you need to know about how to get Finishing Touch in Destiny 2. If you’re still looking for any other help in the game, why not check out our ever-growing guide wiki?

Related Posts