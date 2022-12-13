How to Get Delicious Explosion in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Bungie is getting into the festive holiday spirit in Destiny 2 by bringing back the holiday-themed event The Dawning. This year, players will be tasked with creating interesting baked goods, and will have a chance to once again obtain the SMG Cold Front and other cosmetic gear. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Delicious Explosion ingredient in Destiny 2 The Dawning.

Delicious Explosion is a key ingredient used in event recipes such as the Gjallardoodles and Burnt Edge Transits in The Dawning. This ingredient is definitely compulsory for all players, as the Gjallardoodles is required for the first step of the quest, which ultimately leads to you getting the Exotic sparrow.

Destiny 2 Dawning Delicious Explosion Ingredient Guide

Just like all the other ingredients currently available in Destiny 2, Delicious Explosion is acquired by killing enemies in a specific way. In this case, you’ll need to get kills with Grenade Launchers, Rocket Launchers, or just your regular subclass grenade ability.

However, you’re not guaranteed to get a Delicious Explosion just by getting these kills. There’s RNG involved, and you only have a chance of getting it to drop with each explosive kill.

We recommend wearing gear that will boost your chances of getting heavy ammo pickups to make the grinding process go faster. You can farm the ingredient by doing virtually any event in Destiny 2, whether it’s Strikes, Nightfall, or public events.

That’s pretty much all you need to know about how to get the Delicious Explosion ingredient in Destiny 2 The Dawning. For more tips and information on the game and this fun holiday event, be sure to check out all of the related articles we’ve written up right down below.

Related Posts