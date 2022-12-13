How to Get Chitin Powder in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

As part of The Dawning this year, the Guardians of Destiny 2 will be engaged in a baking challenge to celebrate the season’s festivities. The challenge is in finding the ingredients, however, so here’s how to get Chitin Powder in Destiny 2 The Dawning if you’re struggling.

After you’ve received instructions from Eva Levante, you’ll know that you need to insert specific ingredients in a specific order in the pursuit item, the Holiday Oven. The question is how and where to find the ingredients.

Destiny 2 Dawning Chitin Powder Guide

In the case of the Chitin Powder in The Dawning, you’ll simply need to find and kill Hive Enemies. Unfortunately, it is a bit of an RNG lottery as to whether they’ll drop or not, but we’ve found that it doesn’t take too long.

Do keep in mind that mixing certain ingredients won’t work. The chitin powder, for example, cannot be mixed with the ether cane; attempting to do so will just replace the ingredient. Make sure you don’t waste your ingredients accidentally by making this mistake.

A great place to farm Chitin Powder is in strikes that feature the Hive, which will sling hordes of Hive at you nonstop. You could queue up for Broodhold, for example, and you’ll find yourself with more Hive than you know what to do with.

That’s all the information you should need about how to get Chitin Powder in Destiny 2 The Dawning. While you’re here, don’t forget to check out all of the other useful guides we’ve got for the event right down below in the related articles section.

