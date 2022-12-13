How to Get Balanced Flavors in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

The Dawning is upon us in Destiny 2, bringing plenty of new missions, full of rewards and grinding, along with it. Just like most other quest lines in the game, you’ll need to complete a fair amount of steps to reap those gifts. Here is everything you need to know about how to get Balanced Flavors in Destiny 2 Dawning.

Eva Levante has once again returned to Destiny 2 for The Dawning, allowing Guardians to use her Holiday Oven to make plenty of sweets. In order to properly bake cookies and other treats, you’ll need the right ingredients first.

How to Farm Balanced Flavors in Destiny 2

One of the ingredients on the recipe list is Balanced Flavors. Adding this in will give your treats just the right kick.

To farm Balanced Flavors, all you’ll need to do is equip any bow or scout rifle and then head to a PvE area. Once you find enemies, simply defeat them with precision hits.

As with any item, there is a bit of RNG that goes into getting the Balance Flavors to drop, but you should be able to farm it by using Exotic Bows like Trinity Ghoul or Leviathan’s Breath to kill a lot of enemies at once.

Depending on what you’re going to bake, all you’ll have to do now is return to the Holiday Oven to start cooking. You’ll find that in your Quests tab.

Time needed: 5 minutes. How to Get Balanced Flavors in Destiny 2 Dawning Event Equip any bow or scout rifle and head to any PvE area. Kill enemies with your bow or scout rifle with precision damage. Add the ingredient to whatever recipe you’re cooking.

That is everything you need to know about how to get Balanced Flavors in Destiny 2 Dawning. For more information on Bungie’s holiday baking extravaganza, be sure to check out a plethora of ingredients and recipes guides below.

Related Posts