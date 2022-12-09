All COD Mobile Season 11 Weapon Balance Changes (Nerfs & Buffs)

Image source: Activision

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 is almost here, packed with a bunch of new weapons, operators, maps, and a brand-new battle pass. Alongside the new content, the developers will introduce several weapon balance changes to nerf and buff the unbalanced guns. With that said, here’s a detailed breakdown of COD Mobile Season 11 weapon balance changes, revealed by Activision in the official announcement.

All Weapon Balance Changes in COD Mobile Season 11

In COD Mobile Season 11, everyone’s beloved Peacekeeper MK2 has received another round of buff. As a result, the overall range profile of the weapon has been improved. Besides this, BK57’s range bonus has been improved by 15%, and the developers have decreased the ADS time penalty by 3%.

There are also a number of changes to other COD Mobile weapons in Season 11. You can check out all the changes below:

BK57

Ranger Barret Improved range bonus from 20% to 35% Decreased ADS time penalty from 17% to 14%

7.62 ammunition Improved damage profile from 27-22 to 29-24



HBRa3

Thunderbolt Sling Removed BSA penalty. Added a 10% Flinch reduction, Added a 6% Raise Time reduction.



ASVAL

Improved range profile from 6-20-30 to 7.5-20-30

Extended Magazine: Improved capacity from +10 to +15

Peacekeeper MK2

Improved range profile from 13-21-40 to 13.5-23-40

CR56 AMAX

Decreased ADS spread from 22(15) to 20(13) (from approx. 6.05 to approx. 6.58)

Improved the smoothness of the initial recoil.

DL Q33

Improved headshot multiplier from 2.3x to 4x

HG40

Decreased recoil

UL736

Improved ADS time from 380ms to 330ms

Improved sprint-to-fire delay from 180ms to 170ms

Decreased ADS spread from 24(10) to 21(10) (approx. 5.6 to approx. 6.28)

MAC-10

Improved range from from 5-13-20 to 7-14-20 (MP only)

Decreased damage profile from 24-20-18-24 to 21-20-18-24 (BR only)

AGR556

Improved penetration

Improved range from 12-20-30 to 14-20-30

60-R 5.56 Decreased ADS time penalty from 18% to 12%

Extended Magazine Improved capacity from +7 to +15



Razorback

Improved movement speed from 4.88m/s to 4.92m/s

Improved ADS speed from 225ms to 210ms

Improved ADS movement speed from 3.36m/s to 3.79m/s

PDW-57

Improved damage from 27-22-17-15 to 27-24-17-15

Improved range from 9-15-28 to 10-16-28

GKS

Improved damage from 33-29-24-19 to 33-32-24-19

Decreased range from 8-20-35 to 9-16-35

Fennec

Improved range profile from 12-17-24 to 13-18-24 (MP only)

Improved range profile from 4-6-10-22 to 6-8-13-22 (BR only)

Improved headshot multiplier from 1.1x to 1.3x

Improved chest multiplier from 1.1x to 1.2x

Improved upper and lower arm multiplier from 0.8x to 1x

Echo

Improved slug damage profile from 54-47-30-28 to 84-77-60-58

Striker

Improved slug damage profile from 53-46-29-25 to 83-76-59-45

Improved reload speed by 30%

Crossbow

Improved bolt speed from 120m/s to 150m/s (MP only)

Improved bolt speed from 120m/s to 200m/s (BR/Zombies only)

Improved damage from 80 to 100 (MP only)

Kilo Bolt Action

Decreased ADS time from 380ms to 360ms

Improved reload speed by 15%

VTOL

Improved durability from 701 to 900

Swarm

Cost increased from 1100 points to 1200 points

Molotov Cocktail

Decreased duration from 8s to 7s

Shock RC

Decreased the maximum number of affected people from 2 to 1

EMP Nade

Decreased delay from 2.5s to 1.5s

Decreased maximum duration of effect from 6s to 4s

Decreased minimum duration of effect from 3s to 2s

Decreased maximum duration of effect on the user from 3s to 2s

Decreased minimum duration of effect on the user from 2 to 1s

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about COD Mobile Season 11 weapon balance changes. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Call of Duty-related content like The Best Call of Duty Games: All 19 Ranked and a look at Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence map. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

