Bounsweet is an adorable little berry-like Pokemon first introduced in Generation 7’s Alola Region, with a three-step evolution line evolving into Steenee, followed by Tsareena. Luckily for fans, it was among the previous Generation Mons selected to return to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region. Follow along below for everything you need to know about where to find and catch Bounsweet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Bounsweet Location

As seen on the map below, Bounsweet lives in several locations throughout the Paldea Region, with its habitats highlighted in yellow. To make things easier and help narrow down your search to a specific area, here’s all the locations Bounsweet can be found:

East Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Four & Five)

Los Platos

As stated in Bounsweet’s Pokedex entry, it is known to dangle from tree branches and may fall from shaken trees. To knock one down, you’ll need to use Koraidon/Miraidon’s dash and run into the tree to cause it to shake. Once Bounsweet falls to the ground, you can initiate battle and follow your capture process as usual, and you’ll have the adorable little Grass-Type on your team in no time.

That's everything you need to know about where to find and catch Bounsweet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

