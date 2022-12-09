BioShock Creator Reveals Next Crazy Sci-Fi Title Judas at The Game Awards

The long awaited new game from Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games has finally been unveiled to be Judas, and the occasion was marked with a reveal trailer.

Shown during the 2022 Game Awards, the trailer offers a glimpse of what Levine’s newest work will entail. The trailer kicks off with a female voice recounting the dire situation they’re stuck in: A ship they’re on is dying, and their only hope for survival is to side with one of an eclectic cast of characters. Said voice appears to belong to a blonde woman who limps over to a window, which the player character looks at her through while raising their hand up alongside theirs.

From there, the trailer cuts to footage of several strange individuals, all with their own aesthetics. One is wearing western attire, with what appears to be a horse animatronic behind him. Another is a young woman sitting next to a statue with odd cybernetic gashes in her face, while yet another is a woman adorned in flashy clothes standing in a bright light.

From there, the trailer quickly devolves into sci-fi madness. There are images of robots blasting people or getting blasted, along with weaponized turrets unloading on targets through the influence of certain individuals. The player character, meanwhile, looks on as their hand is used to activate powers akin to a Plasmid and an unknown woman aims a gun at their face. It all culminates in the woman’s voice from before saying she deserved what she had coming, and the trailer ends with its title reveal as well as the phrase “Fix what you broke.”

It’s more than a little chaotic, but also feels right at home with Levin’s other work. There’s plenty of other small details for fans of Levine’s work to pick over and examine too, which they can do via the full trailer down below.

Judas doesn’t currently have a release date, but it is slated for release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more of the latest news out of the 2022 Game Awards including all the winners, stay tuned to Twinfinite for all our live coverage and updates.

