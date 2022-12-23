Best Witcher 3 Sex Mods (Sexy, Nude, Adult Mods)

Are you currently playing through The Witcher 3 and are on the lookout for some sex mods? If so, you’ve come to the right place. All of the Witcher 3 sex mods on this list will definitely spice up Geralt’s love life in more ways than one. Once you add these to your game, it’ll be impossible to go back to a vanilla playthrough.

Curvier Yennefer, Triss, Shani, & Anna Henrietta

This mod for The Witcher 3 increases the body mass of Yennefer and Triss. If you see them nude in the game, they’ll have bigger and more proportional breasts and hips. You can download this one from Nexusmods.

If you happen to be big fans of Shani and Anna Henrietta then you’re in luck as there are also curvy mods from them here and here respectively.

Happy Ending & Extra’s (Companion Mod)

The Happy Ending mod is a rework of an original Multi Companion mod that has been enhanced by user Kingsegg. Essentially, this mod allows you to have multiple NPCs, such as Triss, Yennefer and Ciri all get together for some steamy times.

There are a few hoops you’ll need to jump through in order to get it working, but once you’ve done these things you won’t have to do it again, allowing you to enjoy everything this mod has to offer.

Brothel Swap

Nobody will judge you for a quick visit to the local brothel in The Witcher 3, but if you find yourself frequenting too often and want a change of scene then this mod swaps out the models for new ones.

Naked Girls

There’s not much to say about this Witcher 3 sex mod but it basically removes the clothes from all of the women in the game and that’s it –not much to it. You can download this mod right here from Nexusmods.

Naked Geralt

Having all of those naked girls is fine and all, but if you instead want to see Geralt himself in his birthday suit, this nude mod will take care of all of that for you. If you prefer Geralt clothed but juiced up to the gills then there’s another one here that creates a muscle-bound steroid appearance.

Henry Cavill Too

So yeah, there is a mod out there that makes Geralt look more like Henry Cavill from the Netflix Witcher series, and this mod right here gives you Cavill but a naked version of him, which might be something you’re into.

You can download this one right here.

Gwent Cards

Playing Gwent in The Witcher 3 can be a time-consuming activity that can get quite boring since you’re just staring at the same cards over and over again.

Do you know what would make the game just a bit more exciting? This mod turns all of the card images into nude anime bodies. Yup. You can get it here.

Alternatively, you can download another NSFW Gwent Cards mod, that gives you a different set of NSFW images to whack on your cards.

Genitalia

This mod doesn’t make every character nude with genitalia but what it does is add genitalia to existing nude mods that you may have added to your game. If you’re reaching for realism on this Witcher 3 playthrough, this mod is a must-have.

No Sailors

There’s a particular scene in The Witcher 3 that has Geralt romancing Triss in a very physical manner –they bone. But, there are some sailors in this scene on a boat that sort of ruin all of the immersion.

With this mod, you can remove them from the passionate moment and focus on important matters.

Tattooed Ciri

This mod makes Ciri even more badass by adding a bunch of sexy tattoos all over her body. If you’re a fan of Ciri and tats, make sure to check this mod out. You won’t regret it.

New Clothes for Ciri

Now you have Ciri all tatted up, why not have her slip on some saucy outfits too? This mod offers a bunch of more enticing clothing for our favorite white-haired Witcher.

For even more sex mods for your favorite games, we have some others for you to check out for GTA V, The Sims 3, and Fallout 4.

