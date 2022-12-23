Top 10 Best Minecraft 1.19 Xbox Seeds

There are countless Minecraft seeds out there for you to explore, we’ll help narrow down your choices to some of the best Minecraft 1.19 Xbox One seeds. Now that Minecraft is out on Xbox One’s Game Pass, there’s no better time to jump in and start messing around with all of the unique experiences that the game has to offer.

Best Minecraft 1.19 Xbox Seeds

1. Mountain Ring Arena

Seed: 8624896

If you’re looking for a Minecraft seed that gives you a natural-made arena of sorts for you and friends to duke it out in, then this is the one for you.

You’ll find a couple of Villages nearby, two Pillager Outposts and even a Ruined Portal to boot. The natural ringed mountain area makes a perfect little arena for all of your Hunger Games and manhunt multiplayer fun with friends. Plus, those villages and outposts are great for getting supplies.

2. Beached Shipwreck

Seed: 1658862529

The great thing about Minecraft is the random wonders and mysterious things you’ll find while scavenging the blocky world for Diamonds, Netherite and all of sorts of materials. This Xbox One Minecraft seed makes it incredibly easy to find a seriously cool beached shipwreck.

On top of that, if you venture to coordinates -2711, 62, 2833, you’ll find two ocean monuments right next to each other!

You can make your way there by visiting -3912, 64, 3744 and marvel in its beauty.

3. Woodland Mansion Inside Mountain

Seed: 4940937114310567908

You know what kinds of fancy houses are cool? The ones that are built into the side of a picturesque mountainside, surrounded by enormous mushrooms, and it just so happens this Minecraft Xbox One seed can give you exactly that.

Found at coordinates -467, 105, -4837, this makes for one of the nicest-looking woodland mansions we’ve encountered. There’s also a mine nearby and a nice body of water, making this a perfect location to turn into a base.

4. Jungle Temple, Jungle Biome & Lush Cave

Seed: 708126700

To mix things up a bit, here we have a seed that drops you right into the heart of a Jungle Biome. Conveniently nearby, you’ll find a village as well as a Jungle Temple that you can go right ahead and explore. Venture a little further afield and you can find an entrance to a Lush Cave.

If you’re looking for a Minecraft Xbox One seed that’ll help you get in touch with nature, few can match this one.

5. Tunnel Straight to the Deep Dark

Seed: 2625094755235955149

If you’re wanting to explore the Deep Dark but don’t want to mess around with cheats or spending hours on end mining away, then this seed is perfect.

It drops you right at the top of a tunnel which worms its way underground and leads you right to the Deep Dark.

6. Best Windswept Seed

Seed: 1001

If you’re looking for a Minecraft Xbox seed that’ll drop you right into the heart of stunning landscapes, then look no further. This seed has an incredible windswept forest and mega taiga on the water found at -1690, -1860, and tons more windswept terrain throughout.

That not enough? There’s also an ice spike village at -1540, -880, and a lush cave with an exposed mineshaft at -96, -576. This is truly a treasure trove of blocky beauty.

7. Wild Woodland Mansion with Nearby Village

Seed: 37021689

A seed worthy of some sort of Minecraft Seed hall of fame! It has a mansion right in the middle of a village, where the paths of the village feed into the actual mansion itself. A villager even has his very own house set up within the mansion. Oh, and there’s also a wheat farm embedded into the mansion, making for a very convenient source of food if you choose to make it your home.

Top that off with a fountain and golem in a hole, a house deep underground, and a decayed nether portal and you’ve got one heck of a great locale.

8. Floating Island

Seed: 8624896

Ever wanted to build yourself a castle in the sky with a cool lava waterfall spewing out of the side? Well, this floating island Minecraft Xbox One seed is definitely worth checking out.

The mass is large enough that it makes for a strong foundation for a castle floating in the sky. A waterfall of lava can be seen spewing out of the side, and there are even multiple villages nearby the spawn to boot.

9. Starter Island with Most Biomes, Lush & Dripstone Caves and Large Deep Dark Biome

Seed: 5890542

Another excellent find that makes for a really interesting island to start off on. This Minecraft Xbox One seed drops you onto an island which contains most of the biomes in the game, contains all types of wood (minus Mangrove), and also sits on top of Lush and Dripstone caves for when you want to get exploring underground.

There’s also five villages on the island itself, with a number of others dotted on the coast of the surrounding landmasses. To top it off, you’ll also find a Deep Dark Biome including an Ancient City lurking just underneath the main starter island, too!

10. Huge Lake Surrounded by Badland Mountains and Forest

Seed: 11464761745

Rounding out our list of the best Minecraft 1.19 Xbox One seeds is this gorgeous one that features a lake surrounded by badland mountains on one side and a dense forest area on the other. It can be found at these coordinates: 2110, 64, -390

It’s a perfect place for those wanting to do a bit of building in a picturesque area, so they can kick back and admire the scenery after a long day of exploring Ancient Cities and strongholds.

There you have it, folks! Our list for the best Minecraft Xbox One seeds! If you have any you want to suggest, please do down below. We want to hear from you Xbox One Minecraft fans about the best experiences that you’ve come across. For more on Minecraft, check out our latest content.