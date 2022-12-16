Top 10 Best Seeds in Minecraft 1.19.50 (December 2022)

Minecraft seeds are handy tools that can spawn players to a specific location, whether it be a hidden diamond area or a new place to call home. So, if you want to try something new, we’ll show you the top 10 best seeds for Minecraft 1.19.50. We’ll also update this guide monthly to provide you with the latest content and ensure that it works for the current version of the game.

A Lush Mountain

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Seed: -3287822446893397

Coordinates: -257, 116, 115

The mountain seed from TikTok user manpixelmc features a stunning landscape that combines two biomes: Snowy Tundra and caves. Once inside, players can explore a lush cave with illuminated Glow Berries and colorful Spore Blossoms. Then, you can travel a bit further to come across a Deep Dark biome and acquire Sculk blocks, such as Sensors, Catalyst, and Shriekers.

Diamonds Galore

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Seed: 2023

Coordinates: 1637, -59, 1939

Diamonds are one of the most sought-after resources in Minecraft due to their rare spawn rate and tough durability. Players can use these minerals to craft Enchanting Tables, armor, and powerful tools that are strong enough to break Obsidian. That said, you can check out this seed from Reddit user redbean0121, featuring a hefty amount of this diamond ore. Once players plug in the coordinates, they’ll be taken to this location, where they can begin the mining process immediately.

An Enclosed Mountain Village

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Seed: -1541124385142397106

Coordinates: 105, 96, 330

Those looking for a secluded area in the mountains should definitely check out this seed for Minecraft 1.19.50. In this region, you can live in a large village and harvest some ingredients from the garden, including wheat and beetroot. Players will also be protected from monsters thanks to the surrounding mountainous terrain, but be sure to place some torches to avoid enemy spawns in darker areas.

Since there are so many trees in this Minecraft seed, you’ll never run out of wood, which can be used to expand the village build further. In addition, players can find a massive cave close by and dig up some much-need resources, like iron, coal, and many more.

The Colossal Pillager Outpost

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Seed: -4187667897880130213

Coordinates: -461, 70, 192

Even if you’ve found Pillager Outposts in the past, you’ve probably never seen one quite like this. Reddit user Boy_With_Pen revealed this sky-high post that almost spans the length of a nearby mountain. Players can use this seed as a lookout for their base, or they can place a bed at the top to take advantage of the ready-made structure. Furthermore, you can find a Ruined Portal next to this build and collect valuable treasures from a chest.

The Massive Ancient City

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Seed: 76517363

Coordinates: 985, -36, -957

The Ancient City was first introduced in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update, showcasing a new area within the Deep Dark biome. These locations can be difficult to find, but this Minecraft seed from Reddit user bioeris makes the procedure easier by spawning players near an enormous fortress. While exploring this destination, you can open chests to claim resources or boost your stats by taking down monsters at the zombie spawner.

A Boundless Mangrove Swamp

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Seed: 249386829365641221

Like Ancient Cities, the Mangrove Swamp biome can be relatively challenging to locate because of the randomized map mechanics of Minecraft. Nonetheless, when players discover these places, they can be much smaller in size compared to other biomes of the game. So, to help with this occurrence, you can use this seed to spawn directly into an enormous swamp filled with Mangrove trees, frogs, and mud.

Mangrove Swamps are also the perfect area for individuals who prefer secret bases, in which you can utilize the trees and vines to cover your home.

The Ultimate Mineshaft

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Seed: 867677604900324654

Reddit user Cynix747 found this extensive Mineshaft 1.19.50 seed with a ridiculously long pathway packed with treasures, including Enchanted Apples, iron ore, and lapis lazuli. When players enter the tunnels, they can spend hours exploring the intricate layout of this structure while simultaneously collecting resources from various locations. Moreover, if you run into some monsters, you can use the open space of this Mineshaft to strike them down efficiently.

A Forest Woodland Mansion With a View

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Seed: -8024307144953402722

Coordinates: 168, 100, 120

For more experienced players, you can try out this Woodland Mansion seed to obtain valuable treasures and defeat hordes of mobs. Players will also encounter several entrapped Allays, which are adorable creatures that will collect and deliver items. However, beginners to the game should prep for battle before entering this building because there will undoubtedly be a large number of Pillagers and monsters throughout this base.

After you clear the area, you can take over this establishment for your new home with a breathtaking view of the sea and the forest.

Spruce Village Island

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Seed: -8359609476695110720

When you want to get away from it all, you can use this seed from GamerNerdGuy to spawn into a remote spruce village island. In this peninsula, players can trade with residents, harvest pumpkins, and smelt ores with the Blast Furnace. Furthermore, this destination is well-protected by the surrounding body of water and the Iron Golem that patrols the island.

The Mega Badlands

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Seed: 5885969244466

This monumental Badlands Minecraft seed from TikTok user deekoboy encompasses many natural resources, including terracotta, red sand, and cacti. You can utilize terracotta to create unique designs since these types of blocks have a variety of colored patterns. For example, Cyan Glazed Terracotta displays the outline of a Creeper face, while Magenta Glazed Terracotta showcases a distinct arrow symbol.

That does it for our picks of the top 10 best seeds for Minecraft 1.19.50. If you want to see more outstanding landscapes in the game, you can check out our guides on the best desert and Xbox 1.19 seeds. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Minecraft content.

