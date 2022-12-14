Best Minecraft Desert Seeds for Bedrock & Java

Minecraft’s deserts are rich in resources, and because some of them are home to unique structures, they are also good places to go on an adventure. If you’re looking for a place to build your desert base, or simply want to search for hidden treasures within desert biomes, the seeds below might be perfect for you.

Best Desert Seeds for Minecraft Bedrock and Java editions

Here are some seeds that will work on both the Bedrock and Java editions of Minecraft:

Seed Code: 6000015 (Ancient Desert City)

This seed lets you spawn in a huge world spanning 9,000 blocks wide. It features a combination of Desert and Badlands biomes and is home to some Desert Temples, Desert Villages, and Ancient Cities that are yours to explore. This seed also features scenic landscapes that will have you spending time just wondering around admiring its beauty.

Seed Code: 6245064415419240492 (Desert Rivers)

This seed also spawns in you a big world spanning 10,000 blocks wide. You’ll find lots of interesting structures such as temples near the spawn point, and dozens more as you go farther from where you start. It features different biomes combined into one huge world: Desert, Badlands, and Mangrove Swamp biomes.

Seed Code: 6000222 (Desert Adventure)

If you’re looking for the complete Minecraft adventure, but do not want to go through bodies of water, or get lost in thick forests, then this seed is for you. Depending on your Minecraft version, you can be spawned near a Stronghold. This seed also has different features for Bedrock and Java editions of the game.

Best Desert seeds for Minecraft Bedrock edition

These seeds are specific to the Bedrock edition of Minecraft, so do not expect them to work on the Java edition.

Seed Code: 1618322923 (The Most Popular Desert)

This popular desert seed is loved by many not just because of the Desert biome it drops you into, but rather because of the abundance of structures and buildings it has for players to explore. There are dozens of buildings to check out here right from where you initially spawn in, so it’ll be quite some time before you get bored and have to move further afield.

Seed Code: 1432766570 (The Expanse)

This seed spawns you in a wide world that has some bodies of water situated between lots of sand. It has many Desert Temples that you can explore at your own pace, all of which have the chance of containing some rare items that’ll come in handy for your adventures around the blocky world. Some of these are found near the spawn point, so raid these and then get exploring to find the others a little farther away.

Seed Code: -1891299974 (Desert Temple, Villager House, and Stronghold)

This desert seed spawns you in a world where almost all of the interesting structures you need to visit can be found near one another. For example, there’s a Desert Temple situated near the only inhabited house in the area. There are villages, and a Jungle Temple as well.

What’s more, the Stronghold isn’t far away from the aforementioned house, so if you’re looking to just explore some cool buildings and structures without having to do a bunch of traveling, this is one of the best Minecraft desert seeds for you!

Best Desert Seeds for Minecraft Java Edition

These seeds are specific to the Java edition of Minecraft, so do not expect them to work on the Bedrock edition.

Seed Code: -8499699871731677737 (Desert Rivalry)

The world in this seed is best imagined as a map for two players competing against one another. There are two Desert Temples, both of which are surrounded by settlements. These are placed in two areas separated by a river between them.

Not only does that mean you’re getting two temples to explore right on your doorstep, but the biome itself is pretty huge. Oh, and there’s also a village nearby for all of your trading needs… or just so you can steal one of their homes.

Seed Code: -233905705646415500 (-233905705646415500)

This seed spawns you in a world featuring Deserts and standard green biomes. There’s an excavation site that you can explore nearby, as well as a Desert Temple you can visit. There are other dig sites in other areas as well.

By using a brush, you can clear away some of the rubble that may have collapsed in excavation sites and uncover some of the treasures that may be hiding within these rubble blocks. It’s something fun and slightly different to do in Minecraft, so we’d highly recommend checking this one out.

Seed Code: 151879205 (Deserted Desert Island)

If you think living on a small island in Minecraft is challenging, try living on this desert island where resources are scarce. Thankfully, there’s a nearby settlement you can go to for necessities if you need to, but if you’re a hardcore Minecraft player, you can challenge yourself to not get what you need there.

And there you have it for our list of the best desert seeds in Minecraft. For more gaming content, news and guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We cover some of the best survival challenges and creative building challenges you can try for yourself.

