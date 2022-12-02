Best Iron Thorns Nature in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Like the Pokemon it resembles, Iron Thorns is a powerful attacker, although its typing is different from Tyranitar’s. If you’re unsure how to train this new Paradox Pokemon, don’t worry: here’s everything you need to know about the best Iron Throns nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Nature Is Best for Iron Thorns in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The best nature for Iron Thorns is Adamant, and it’s really the only good choice: its base Speed is only 72 so this Pokemon almost never strikes first, and a Jolly nature won’t help much. With a partner like Amoongus, you can sometimes buy yourself a turn or two to Dragon Dance, and then your Speed is high enough to take over a game anyway.

This Pokemon’s biggest weakness is Ground, but you can give it an Air Balloon or Skill Swap Levitate onto it to solve the Earthquake and Earth Power problem. Amoongus can also Energy Ball Ground-types when they’re sent in and help Iron Thorns eliminate the threat.

Other good moves for Iron Thorns include Body Press, Thunder Punch, and Rock Slide. It’s a shame that Iron Thorns doesn’t have better Special Attack because Electric-type has good special moves like Thunder and this Pokemon can even use Power Gem as a good special Rock move.

That’s everything we have on the strongest nature for Iron Thorns in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet like how to get trade codes, how to catch Stonjourner, and where to find Murkrow.

