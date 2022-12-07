Best Glimmora Counters & All Weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Glimmora is a unique new Pokemon in the Paldea region, and its Rock Poison typing is unusual. This Pokemon’s signature ability is irritating and can cost you in important games. You’re probably wondering how to defeat one easily, so here’s everything you need to know on the best Glimmora counters and all its weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Glimmora Counters and Weaknesses

Glimmora has a glaring Ground-type weakness, and will hardly ever survive an Earthquake from Garchomp or Great Tusk. Your opponent may give this Pokemon an Air Balloon to protect it from Ground attacks, but it’s easy enough to pop the balloon then Earthquake away.

Glimmora is also weak to Water, Psychic, and Steel, so if you don’t have a Ground Pokemon available Psychic or Hydro Pump is also a strong choice. Toxic Debris only scatters Toxic Spikes when this Pokemon is hit by a contact move, so be prepared for Poison if you decide to Iron Head or Liquidation for a KO.

Another advantage of using a Steel-type to counter Glimmora is that the type is immune to Poison and resists Rock, meaning this Pokemon can’t do much to save itself from a KO.

That’s everything we have on Glimmora’s weaknesses and counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like our official review, how to catch Stantler, and unlocking 5-Star Raids.

