Best Garganacl Counters & All Weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Garganacl is a strong new Pokemon with a signature attack and Ability practically custom made for Trick Room teams. You’re probably wondering how to beat this Pokemon, so here’s everything you need to know about the best Garganacl counters and all its weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Garganacl Counters and Weaknesses

Garganacl is a Rock-type, so its weaknesses are Water, Fighting, Grass, Steel, and Ground. This Pokemon has high Defense, so special moves like Flash Cannon, Grass Knot, and Surf deal more damage than Physical moves like Drain Punch and Iron Head.

Lucario can use Flash Cannon or Aura Sphere to take down Garganacl quickly with its high Speed and Special Attack.

This Pokemon’s signature ability is Purifying Salt, which protects it from all Special Conditions and reduces the power of Ghost-type attacks. One of the main ways to counter a physical attacker is to Burn it, but that’s out of the question here.

The best way to stop Garganacl is to hit with multiple super effective moves right when it hits the field. Its Speed is quite low so Rock Slide flinches won’t be a problem unless Trick Room is set up, giving you a turn to knock it out or heavily damage it.

That's everything we have on countering Garganacl in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

