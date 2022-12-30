Best Conan Exiles Sex Mods: Adult, Nude & Sexy

Image via Funcom

Conan Exiles already has its roots in adult content, given that blood, gore, violence, and nudity are present in the game right from the get-go. Why not take it a step further with a few spicy mods? Expand the game’s features and immersion with a curated list of the best Conan Exiles sex mods.

Warning, adult 18+ content follows! You will need a Nexus Mods and or Steam account to view adult content.

Aephrosi’s Altar

Image via Funcom

The Aephrosi’s Altar mod is definitely among the strangest sex mods available for Conan Exiles, as it isn’t entirely built for the sake of fulfilling fantasies. It actually serves a useful purpose, too!

So, your thralls will visit Shrines and Altar, which can now be used erotically to build “fluids.” Those fluids can then be used for purchasing resources listed in recipes. And, if you so choose, you can also join in on the fun to quicken their yield of fluids.

Hyborian Body and Armor

Image via Gooboo

The Hyborian Body and Armor mod is by no means breaking new ground being a nude mod. This is Conan Exiles after all, so nudity is part of the deal; however, if you want the female body mesh to feature a more curvaceous figure, this is the mod for you.

Additionally, the Hyborian Body mod is a two-in-one deal as many of the armor sets have been adjusted to fit the new body mesh.

Conan Sexiles

Image via Gomolygo

With Conan Exiles’ innate nudity and savage world, having thralls fits incredibly well in the universe. They’re pretty helpful, too, considering they can be used as companions or workers. The Conan Exiles mod adds a whole new layer of features for players and thralls.

The mod adds intimate animations accessible to players and thralls, in addition to collars, cuffs, shackles, and leashes. Now encounters can play out like so: knock someone out, strap a collar to their neck (NPC or player), and drag them about like your new pet!

Topfreedom

Image via TerrIncognito

Have you noticed how the male version of armor shows off the character’s pecks, but the female versions are covered, such as the Derketo Priest’s outfit? The Topfreedom mod overwrites the female armor with the male version, exposing the character’s chest to the elements.

Immersive Armors

Image via Cookiejar

Speaking of armor, Immersive Armors adds a truckload of new items (over 400, to be specific), in addition to new equipable items in the form of accessories, jewelry, belts, cloaks, and even masks. More importantly, the items fit incredibly well in the Conan Exiles universe, so they won’t feel out of place.

Best of all, plenty of armor and clothing available is tastefully sexy, such as skimpy outfits (for men and women) that show off curves, muscles, and plenty of skin.

Beyond Theatrics

Image via Beyond Theatrics Team

Conan Exiles is known for having nudity, for both body types, but it serves no other purpose other than for the sake of ogling. That’s fine and all, but what if you wanted something more? The Beyond Theatrics mod aims to expand on the concept of nudity in the game.

For starters, Beyond Theatrics adds a plethora of new animations, both sexual and romantic in nature, between male and female players and thralls or just go solo. However, if it involves other players, consent must be given, which is done through the added ‘Consent’ emote. It’s simple and effective!

High Heels System

Image via Whiskey

Start a new fashion trend centuries before the modern era with the High Heels System mod, featuring over 30 pairs of high heels to equip your character with. There are big, bulky, armored boots, thigh highs, and even fashionable ones with thin laces. Additionally, it supports thralls, so they too can be fashionistas with you.

Aquilonian Passion Body

Image via Alice

The textures in Conan Exiles look pretty good, but there’s always room for improvement. With the Aquilonian Passion Body mod, the original female body is replaced with high-poly meshes. In execution, this further reduces the jaggedness to the body, giving an overall better and smoother look.

Additionally, the mod also adds a plethora of customization. Armor has been altered to accommodate the new form, along with kinky armor. Lastly, you’re free to explore both nipple and genitalia customization using the in-game UI.

Golden Female Statues

Image via Sterling

At some point in Conan Exiles, you have access to so many resources, you start building structures for the sake of it or to add atmosphere and a specific aesthetic to your kingdom. It’s missing something though, a sign of decadence, like an expensive statue made of gold or silver. To act out that fantasy, grab the Golden Female Statues mod.

These are just snazzy gold and silver statues, but nude gold and silver statues—87 statues and 608 variations, to be specific. They even shine so much, the statues double as a light source.

Devious Desires

Image via Funcom

Conan Exiles has a variety of mechanics that allow for immersive roleplaying, even if you go at it solo. If you’ve ever felt the need to experience an even deeper sense of immersion, there’s the Devious Desires mod. It’s a massive source of new animations—over 800+, in fact—for an unmatched level of control over players and thralls, right down to the placement of arms, facial expressions, and even a character’s head.

In addition to restraints, Devious Desires adds a “Dong system,” as the author put it. Not only does it allow you to customize genitalia, but also the animations and physics.

With that, we close the book on the best Conan Exiles sex mods. Did you find something you like? If so, check out other sex mods for Witcher 3, Elden Ring, and Skyrim.

