Best Azumarill Build for Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Azumarill is a great choice for Tera Raids because it has a strong defensive typing and a powerful move pool. If you have an Azumarill and aren’t sure what moves to give it for raids, you’re in luck: here’s everything you need to know on the best Azumarill build for raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What’s the Best Azumarill Tera Raid Build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Accuracy is important in raids because of the time limit, so Liquidation is the best move for Azumarill to use consistently and Water is the best Tera Type.

Play Rough is still great for Baxcalibur and other Dragon-type raids but it misses and that can cost you. Don’t bother with Belly Drum because Raid Pokemon can reset your stat boosts and the health you lose will be for nothing.

Aqua Ring is great because the battles can drag on and the healing allows you to use a Hang Tough cheer to tank even more damage or boost you and your allies’ Attack and Special Attack.

You can also use Rain Dance if you have other Water-type Pokemon as your allies. Using this will boost your Water-type attacks and theirs. To deal the most damage you still want an Adamant Nature Huge Power Azumarill, of course.

That’s everything we have on the best Azumarill build for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like the best Tinkatink nature, every Team Star boss, and the best Dragon Pokemon.

