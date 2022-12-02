Artifacts in Midnight Suns, Explained

As superheroes tasked to save the world from the mystical threat of Lilith, you and your crew in Marvel’s Midnight Suns are going to need all the help you can get. Aside from the many different Abilities cards, there are also many other resources at your disposal that can make the fight just a bit easier. If you seek knowledge on what Artifacts are in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, read on.

What are Artifacts in Midnight Suns

Essentially, Artifacts are items that can be obtained via completing missions, from interrogating downed foes, or from Hydra Caches that can be found in certain missions in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Once you have the Artifacts in your possession, they are not useful just yet. To unlock their potential, it is time to head to The Forge and visit Doctor Strange.

How to Study Artifacts in Midnight Suns

Talk to Doctor Strange at the demon-powered Forge and he will allow players to access the option of Studying Artifacts. This will not only increase the overall Research Level, which opens up more possibilities when it comes to upgrades, but it also generates a bunch of significant resources that can be used for ability upgrades and crafting.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

This means every Artifact that is studied produces a bunch of Heroic, Attack, and Skill essences, which are vital to upgrading your cards. In addition, it also rewards blueprints of the corresponding rarity level. Depending on the tier of Artifact you retrieve, expect the rewards to increase in number and quality as you head towards the Legendary tier.

It is highly recommended that you make both Artifacts and the equally important Gamma Coils your main targets early on in the game. Such focus will allow you to gain new cards, as well as have the necessary resources to upgrade them into more powerful versions.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

There you go, all the details you’ll need to know about what Artifacts are in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Before you go saving the world, be sure to catch on other related news below, and for everything else, keep it locked to Twinfinite.

