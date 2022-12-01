Are Shuri and Namor Married After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Black Panther is an awesome movie that is both a love letter to Chadwick Boseman and what he meant in the role, while also advancing the stories of Wakanda, the new Black Panther, and Namor (Tenoch Huerta). The movie shows where and how the Talokan people live in a scene where Namor gives Shuri (Letitia Wright) a tour of his country. They look cozy together, too cozy. In case you’re wondering are Shuri and Namor married after Black Panter Wakanda Forever, here’s the answer.

Did Shuri and Namor Get Together in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

No, Shuri and Namor are not married after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There’s been talk about it, since an interview with the movie’s editor, Michael P. Shawver mentioned they thought about the possibility that when Namor gave Shuri his mother’s bracelet, it meant they were married as if it was a ring. That idea is not MCU canon at the moment, though.

The chemistry between Namor and Shuri is obvious, and undeniable, so maybe they end up together and in love in the future, but for now, no, they’re not wedded or romantically involved. Someone is going to try to steal Wakanda’s vibranium in the near future, so Namor and Shuri are going to cross paths again eventually, and maybe then, love is in the air (and in the water).

Now that you know if Shuri and Namor are married after Black Panter Wakanda Forever, you can look for more guides about the movie at Twinfinite. We have all the answers: from were Valentina and Ross married to what language does Namor speak and why is Okoye stripped of her rank.

Related Posts