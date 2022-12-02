Another Promising Light Novel Series With a Ridiculously Long Name Is Getting an Anime

Image Source: Comic Earth Star

Sometimes it is fun when a title tells you everything you need to know about a series.

We all know light novels can have some pretty ridiculous names to be instantly eye-catching to readers. For this exact reason, it feels like the crazier titles are the ones that end up being the most popular. One of these such light novels is getting an anime. The full title, in this case, is My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me. As you might have guessed, this series is an isekai.

The Japanese publisher of My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me, Comic Earth Star’s announcement included a short video showing some of the art of the manga adaptation of the series to celebrate the eighth volume. However, we don’t currently have an estimated date for the premiere.

If you’re wondering about the plot of this series with the ridiculous name, English publisher J-Novel Club summarizes it as follows:

Awaking to absolute chaos and carnage while on a school trip, Yogiri Takatou discovers that everyone in his class has been transported to another world! He had somehow managed to sleep through the entire ordeal himself, missing out on the Gift — powers bestowed upon the others by a mysterious Sage who appeared to transport them. Even worse, he and another classmate were ruthlessly abandoned by their friends, left as bait to distract a nearby dragon. Although not terribly bothered by the thought of dying, he reluctantly decides to protect his lone companion. After all, a lowly Level 1000 monster doesn’t stand a chance against his secret power to invoke Instant Death with a single thought! If he can stay awake long enough to bother using it, that is…

13 volumes of the light novel have been adapted into English, so there is plenty of source material to work with.

My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me will stand shoulder to shoulder with the other high-quality isekai anime like Sword Art Online, By the Grace of the Gods, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

Related Posts