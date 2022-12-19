All Your Bizarre Adventure Codes (YBA) in Roblox (December 2022)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Roblox is bursting at the seams with anime-inspired games, and Your Bizarre Adventure (aka TBA) is one of the most popular at the moment. If you’ve arrived here, then there’s a good chance you’re looking for one thing: What are all Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) codes in Roblox right now? Well, we have all the information you need, so without further delay, let’s get into it!

All Working Your Bizarre Adventure Codes on Roblox

The following list comprises of all the free active codes that you can snag in YBA right now:

YummersOneMillionLikes – Free rewards (NEW)

– Free rewards YareYareDawa – Lucky Arrow

– Lucky Arrow HUGE – DEO’s Diary, Green Baby, Heart of the Saint’s Corpse, Left Arm of the Saint’s Corpse, Mysterious Arrow, Pelvis of the Saint’s Corpse, Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow, Rib Cage of the Saint’s Corpse, Rokakaka

All Expired Codes in YBA on Roblox

Here are all the codes that are no longer active in YBA at the moment:

SorryAboutYourQuests – Lucky Arrow

– Lucky Arrow ThxFor200k – Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Requires Prestige 3]

– Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Requires Prestige 3] EXP1 – EXP

– EXP ThxFor188k – Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost

– Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost GIMMETUSK – Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse

– Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse ThxFor185k – Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost [Must be Prestige +1]

– Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost [Must be Prestige +1] GiveMeSixPistols – Reward

– Reward Nostalgic – Reward [Must be Prestige 1+]

– Reward [Must be Prestige 1+] Test – Free reward [Must be Prestige 1+ or Level 10+]

– Free reward [Must be Prestige 1+ or Level 10+] Star Code Infernasu – Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP [Must be Prestige 1+]

– Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP [Must be Prestige 1+] THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN – Pure Rakakaka and Arrow [Must be Prestige 1+]

– Pure Rakakaka and Arrow [Must be Prestige 1+] ily – Free reward (Prestige must be 3+)

– Free reward (Prestige must be 3+) OMG700KLIKES – Free reward (Prestige must be 3+)

– Free reward (Prestige must be 3+) 600kLikesFTW – Redeemed Pure Rokakaka, Redeemed Ribcage, Redeemed Heart (Prestige must be 3+)

– Redeemed Pure Rokakaka, Redeemed Ribcage, Redeemed Heart (Prestige must be 3+) 200kLikesBruh – 4 Redeemed Rokakaka, 4 Arrows

– 4 Redeemed Rokakaka, 4 Arrows 100kSubsLesGOO – Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka

– Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka YES150kSubs – Rib Cage and Left Arm

– Rib Cage and Left Arm LUCKY_420k_LIKES – Lucky Arrow

– Lucky Arrow 80kSubTHX! – 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow

– 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow ThanksFor50k+Subs!!! – Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Require 3+ Prestige]

– Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Require 3+ Prestige] 344k_Likes – Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow

– Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow ThxFor30kSubs – Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows [Requires 3+ Prestige]

– Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows [Requires 3+ Prestige] 325k_LIKES_DUB – Lucky Arrow

– Lucky Arrow SubToUzuForMoreCodes!! – 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required]

– 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required] 262kStand – Reward [Prestige 3+ Required]

– Reward [Prestige 3+ Required] EXP3 – 2x EXP for 25 minutes

– 2x EXP for 25 minutes sryForLeShutdownz – 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows [Requires Prestige 3+]

– 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows [Requires Prestige 3+] SorryForShutdowns – Reward [Requires Prestige 3+]

– Reward [Requires Prestige 3+] EXP2 – x2 EXP for 25 minutes

– x2 EXP for 25 minutes ThxVeryDelicious – Reward [Requires Prestige 3+]

– Reward [Requires Prestige 3+] Yay251k – 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka [Prestige 3+ Required]

– 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka [Prestige 3+ Required] Yay242k – Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required]

– Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow Yay237k – 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige +3]

– 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige +3] EXP4 – 2x EXP for 25 minutes

– 2x EXP for 25 minutes Le225kDub – Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige 3+]

How to Redeem Codes in Your Bizarre Adventure

Luckily, redeeming codes in YBA is really easy. Simply follow these steps:

Boot up YBA on Roblox.

Tap on the Menu button on the bottom-right of your screen (as highlighted in the image below).

Press the ‘Cog’ button.

Type in the code exactly as it appears on the list above.

Hit ‘Redeem Code’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re welcome!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, that about wraps things up. We hope this helped to clue you in on all Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) codes in Roblox right now. For more Roblox-related content, here are other guides like why is Purple in the vents in Rainbow Friends, all Adopt Me pet trade values, all One Fruit Simulator codes, and all Edward the Man-Eating Train codes. Alternatively, feel free to browse the relevant links down below.

Related Posts