All Ro-Ghoul Codes in Roblox (December 2022)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Roblox is a veritable goldmine for weird and wonderful experiences and Ro-Ghoul is no different. Inspired by the popular manga series Tokyo Ghoul, the open-world action-adventure title is making a lot of waves right now. For those who’ve arrived here, though, chances are you’re wondering: What are all the Ro-Ghoul codes in Roblox? Thankfully, you’ve come to the right place. So, without further ado, let’s dive in, shall we?

All Working Ro-Ghoul Codes in Roblox

Here’s a list of all the active codes in Ro-Ghoul so you can net yourself some in-game freebies:

!Code ANNIVERSARY-4 – 4,000,000 RC and 4,000,000 yen

– 4,000,000 RC and 4,000,000 yen !TrafMask – one traf mask

– one traf mask !RoballMask – mask

– mask !Code Sub2ibemaine – 50,000 yen

– 50,000 yen !Code Sub2OrdinaryPotato – 50,000 yen

– 50,000 yen !Code Sub2Praveen – 50,000 yen

– 50,000 yen !Code Sub2Roball – 50,000 yen

– 50,000 yen !Code Sub2Sagee4 – 50,000 yen

– 50,000 yen !Code Sub2xAomSakarin – 50,000 yen

– 50,000 yen !Code Sub2Sky1Ms – 50,000 yen

– 50,000 yen !Code 500MV – 500,000 RC & 500,000 yen

– 500,000 RC & 500,000 yen !Code 1M FAVS – 1,00,000 RC and 1,00,000 yen

– 1,00,000 RC and 1,00,000 yen !Code Sub2Axiore – 50,000 yen

– 50,000 yen !Code Sub2EDITTY – 50,000 yen

– 50,000 yen !Code Sub2GoldenOwl – 50,000 yen

– 50,000 yen !Code Sub22KMz – 50,000 yen

All Expired Ro-Ghoul Codes in Roblox

These Ro-Ghoul codes have expired and no longer work:

!Code ANNIVERSARY-2 – 2,020,000 RC & 2,020,000 Yen.

– 2,020,000 RC & 2,020,000 Yen. !Roziku – Change your hair color to green.

– Change your hair color to green. !Code HNY2020 – 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen.

– 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen. !TrafMask – Traf Mask.

– Traf Mask. !ibemask – Mask

– Mask !Code Sub2Tokiitou – 50,000 Yen.

– 50,000 Yen. !Code 300MV – 50,000 Yen.

– 50,000 Yen. !Code FollowGODisPP – 50,000 Yen.

How to Redeem Ro-Ghoul Codes

Redeeming codes in Ro-Ghoul is slightly different than the usual process. That said, simply follow the steps below:

Boot up Ro-Ghoul in Roblox.

Next, tap on the chat bubble icon in the top-left (as highlighted in the image below).

Type in the code exactly as it appears on the list above.

Press enter and enjoy your new freebies. You’re most welcome!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on what are all the Ro-Ghoul codes in Roblox?

