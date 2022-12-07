All Hello Neighbor 2 Safe Codes

Image source: Tinybuild

Learn the way to crack the safe in order to obtain the master key.

Hello Neighbor 2, one of the most awaited horror games, is now finally available on Steam. Similar to its prequel, Hello Neighbor 2 features a range of tricky puzzles, which players are required to complete in order to explore the mysterious world of Raven Brooks. One such puzzle, in particular, requires you to crack a safe in the house. So if you’re having a hard time figuring out the code to unlock the safe, then we’re here to help you with this comprehensive Hello Neighbor 2 guide.

How To Crack Safe in Hello Neighbor 2

The code to unlock the safe is 1984. However, in order to crack the Safe in Hello Neighbor 2, you’ll need four colorful cubes that are scattered across different locations in the house.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of every Cube location if you’re struggling to find them.

First Cube (Number 8)

The first colorful cuber with the number 8 can easily be found at the desk right next to the safe itself. Once you find it, pick it up and place it on the shelf above the locker.

Second Cube (Number 9)

The second cube with the number 9 written on it can be found inside the toilet. Similar to the previous cube, pick it from there and place it on the shelf above the locker.

Third Cube (Number 1)

The third cube is inside the cupboard on the left of the green couch. As you will notice, it’s a red cube with the number 1 on it.

Fourth Cube (Number 4)

The final cube is inside the fridge, right behind the dish. To remove the dish, press the interaction button on your keyboard and grab the cube.

Once you have all of the cubes, arrange all the colorful blocks on the shelf above the safe according to the order mentioned above. Then you can finally enter the code ‘1984’ to unlock the safe in Hello Neighbor 2.

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking the safe in Hello Neighbor 2. For more fun, helpful, and entertaining gaming topics, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite, like Hello Neighbor 2 Xbox Games showcase and teaser.

