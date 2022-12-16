Image Source: Roblox Corporation

If you love action-packed games involving weapons, like swords and bows, then give Combat Warriors a try. You’ll be pitted against other players in an effort to be the best. However, you can inject a bit more fun through the use of Kill Sounds, which play after you’ve slain another player, like Raining Tacos. Take a look at what’s available by checking out our Combat Warriors Roblox Kill Sound IDs list down below.

All Working Kill Sound IDs in Roblox Combat Warriors

There’s a plethora of kill sound IDs available for Roblox Combat Warriors, 33 to be specific, and their codes are:

1058417264 : You suck

: You suck 142376088 : Raining tacos

: Raining tacos 3627436232 : Jedi

: Jedi 6823378863 : Idk name

: Idk name 6879335951 : Samsung Notification

: Samsung Notification 7361042352 : Mario death

: Mario death 7393653993 : Get sadistic

: Get sadistic 7405233417 : Sorry bout that

: Sorry bout that 7477399357 : Okay I pull up

: Okay I pull up 7528566442 : Brick break

: Brick break 7528566442 : Hello bozo

: Hello bozo 7601135039 : That brother gone

: That brother gone 7731257875 : Masquerade

: Masquerade 7807987190 : Grim Reaper

: Grim Reaper 8120788861 : Anime kill song

: Anime kill song 8156780600 : HEHEHEHA

: HEHEHEHA 8206613250 : What a shame

: What a shame 8232443738 : Sick beat

: Sick beat 8267984616 : Ima make it look pretty

: Ima make it look pretty 8361667514 : COD Zombie

: COD Zombie 8621344741 : Counting Stars (Instrumental)

: Counting Stars (Instrumental) 8630619335 : Backstabber

: Backstabber 8700353843 : You thought it was over

: You thought it was over 8786891922 : Chinawave

: Chinawave 8835052762 : Back in your cage monkey

: Back in your cage monkey 8842446965 : Nah ichi ni san

: Nah ichi ni san 8904888220 : Disappointed spongbob

: Disappointed spongbob 9013453392 : Mike will make it

: Mike will make it 9057023555 : Leave me alone

: Leave me alone 9114156521 : Jojo kimeo

: Jojo kimeo 9114710961 : Russian song idk

: Russian song idk 9117881412 : If I can’t have you, no one can

: If I can’t have you, no one can 9118868269: Gimme more

How To Redeem Kill Sound IDs in Combat Warriors in Roblox

Thankfully, redeeming kill sound IDs in Combat Warriors is very simple. If you found one you might like, follow along with these steps:

Select the cogwheel in the bottom-left corner at Combat Warriors’ main menu. Choose the Audio tab. Under the Kill Sounds section, use one of the codes above. Keep in mind it will cost 199 Robux to unlock this feature.

With that, you’ve got everything you need: all Combat Warriors Roblox kill sound IDs and how to redeem them. For more content on Roblox, improve your knowledge of Adopt Me by learning all Adopt Me pet trade values. If it’s anime you enjoy most, then check out all My Hero Mania codes.

