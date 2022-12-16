Combat Warriors Roblox Kill Sound IDs List
Shake up your kill sounds in Combat Warriors with these IDs!
If you love action-packed games involving weapons, like swords and bows, then give Combat Warriors a try. You’ll be pitted against other players in an effort to be the best. However, you can inject a bit more fun through the use of Kill Sounds, which play after you’ve slain another player, like Raining Tacos. Take a look at what’s available by checking out our Combat Warriors Roblox Kill Sound IDs list down below.
All Working Kill Sound IDs in Roblox Combat Warriors
There’s a plethora of kill sound IDs available for Roblox Combat Warriors, 33 to be specific, and their codes are:
- 1058417264: You suck
- 142376088: Raining tacos
- 3627436232: Jedi
- 6823378863: Idk name
- 6879335951: Samsung Notification
- 7361042352: Mario death
- 7393653993: Get sadistic
- 7405233417: Sorry bout that
- 7477399357: Okay I pull up
- 7528566442: Brick break
- 7528566442: Hello bozo
- 7601135039: That brother gone
- 7731257875: Masquerade
- 7807987190: Grim Reaper
- 8120788861: Anime kill song
- 8156780600: HEHEHEHA
- 8206613250: What a shame
- 8232443738: Sick beat
- 8267984616: Ima make it look pretty
- 8361667514: COD Zombie
- 8621344741: Counting Stars (Instrumental)
- 8630619335: Backstabber
- 8700353843: You thought it was over
- 8786891922: Chinawave
- 8835052762: Back in your cage monkey
- 8842446965: Nah ichi ni san
- 8904888220: Disappointed spongbob
- 9013453392: Mike will make it
- 9057023555: Leave me alone
- 9114156521: Jojo kimeo
- 9114710961: Russian song idk
- 9117881412: If I can’t have you, no one can
- 9118868269: Gimme more
How To Redeem Kill Sound IDs in Combat Warriors in Roblox
Thankfully, redeeming kill sound IDs in Combat Warriors is very simple. If you found one you might like, follow along with these steps:
- Select the cogwheel in the bottom-left corner at Combat Warriors’ main menu.
- Choose the Audio tab.
- Under the Kill Sounds section, use one of the codes above. Keep in mind it will cost 199 Robux to unlock this feature.
With that, you’ve got everything you need: all Combat Warriors Roblox kill sound IDs and how to redeem them. For more content on Roblox, improve your knowledge of Adopt Me by learning all Adopt Me pet trade values. If it’s anime you enjoy most, then check out all My Hero Mania codes.
- All Roblox Driving Empire Codes (December 2022)
- All Roblox Tower Defense Simulator Codes (December 2022)
- All Roblox Anime Adventures Codes (December 2022)
- All Roblox Adopt Me Pet & Item Trade Values
- All Working Codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator (December 2022)