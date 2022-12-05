All Characters & Voice Actors in HoriMiya
Here’s the voices behind the characters in HoriMiya!
If you have simply been blown away by all the characters and voice actors in HoriMiya and want to know who voices your favorite characters in the popular anime show, then you are at the right place. Hori-san and Miyamura-kun, or better known as Horimiya, is the anime adaption of HERO and Daisuke Hagiwara’s manga series and the original Hori-san to Miyamura-kun webcomic by HERO.
The anime show is about a high school student Kyouko Hori who has been hiding another side of herself from everyone and Izumi Miyamura, a gentle person hopeless at studying. In this article, we will take a look at all the characters and voice actors in HoriMiya.
HoriMiya officially announced the cast for its English dub release last year and for this list, we have included both the English and the Japanese voice artists. That said, below are all the characters along with their respective voice actors in the anime:
Japanese Voice Actors
- Haruka Tomatsu as Kyouko Hori
- Kouki Uchiyama as Izumi Miyamura
- Seiichirou Yamashita as Tooru Ishikawa
- Yurie Kozakai as Yuki Yoshikawa
- Nobuhiko Okamoto as Kakeru Sengoku
- M·A·O as Remi Ayasaki
- Reina Kondou as Sakura Kouno
- Daiki Yamashita as Syu Iura
- Jun Fukuyama as Akane Yanagi
- Taku Yashiro as Kouichi Shindou
- Shouya Chiba as Makio Tanihara
- Momo Asakura as Honoka Sawada
- Daisuke Ono as Kyousuke Hori
- Ai Kayano as Yuriko Hori
- Yuka Terasaki as Souta Hori
- Hisako Kanemoto as Motoko Iura
- Hana Sato as Reiko Terashima
- Natsumi Jujiwara as Keigo Izumi
- Aoi Ichikawa as Ichiro Watabe
- Yuya Hirose as Yoji Tanihara
- Sayaka Senbongi as Chika Ichijou
English Voice Actors
- Marisa Duran as Kyouko Hori
- Alejandro Saab as Izumi Miyamura
- Zeno Robinson as Tooru Ishikawa
- Anairis Quiñones as Yuki Yoshikawa
- Belsheber Rusape as Kakeru Sengoku
- Jalitza Delgado as Remi Ayasaki
- Celeste Perez as Sakura Kouno
- Y. Chang as Syu Iura
- Christoper Llewyn Ramirez as Kouichi Shindou
- Kiba Walker as Makio Tanihara
- Apphia Yu as Honoka Sawada
- Bill Butts as Kyousuke Hori
- Marissa Lenti as Yuriko Hori
- Emily Fajardo as Souta Hori
- Emi Lo as Motoko Iura
- Nazeeh Tarsha as Kamioka
- Erica Mendez as Chika Ichijou
- Shawn Gann as Yoji Tanihara
- Jordan Cruz as Ichiro Watabe
As of writing, all 13 episodes for Season 1 have aired and are available for everyone. The last episode titled “I Would Gift You the Sky” aired on April 4, 2021, for Japan, while on May 8, 2021, for English viewers. That’s all about all the characters and voice actors in HoriMiya. For more guides and news, be sure to check out Twinfinite.
Featured Image Source: CloverWorks
