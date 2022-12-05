If you have simply been blown away by all the characters and voice actors in HoriMiya and want to know who voices your favorite characters in the popular anime show, then you are at the right place. Hori-san and Miyamura-kun, or better known as Horimiya, is the anime adaption of HERO and Daisuke Hagiwara’s manga series and the original Hori-san to Miyamura-kun webcomic by HERO.

The anime show is about a high school student Kyouko Hori who has been hiding another side of herself from everyone and Izumi Miyamura, a gentle person hopeless at studying. In this article, we will take a look at all the characters and voice actors in HoriMiya.

All Characters & Voice Actors in HoriMiya

HoriMiya officially announced the cast for its English dub release last year and for this list, we have included both the English and the Japanese voice artists. That said, below are all the characters along with their respective voice actors in the anime:

Japanese Voice Actors

Haruka Tomatsu as Kyouko Hori

Kouki Uchiyama as Izumi Miyamura

Seiichirou Yamashita as Tooru Ishikawa

Yurie Kozakai as Yuki Yoshikawa

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Kakeru Sengoku

M·A·O as Remi Ayasaki

Reina Kondou as Sakura Kouno

Daiki Yamashita as Syu Iura

Jun Fukuyama as Akane Yanagi

Taku Yashiro as Kouichi Shindou

Shouya Chiba as Makio Tanihara

Momo Asakura as Honoka Sawada

Daisuke Ono as Kyousuke Hori

Ai Kayano as Yuriko Hori

Yuka Terasaki as Souta Hori

Hisako Kanemoto as Motoko Iura

Hana Sato as Reiko Terashima

Natsumi Jujiwara as Keigo Izumi

Aoi Ichikawa as Ichiro Watabe

Yuya Hirose as Yoji Tanihara

Sayaka Senbongi as Chika Ichijou

English Voice Actors

Marisa Duran as Kyouko Hori

Alejandro Saab as Izumi Miyamura

Zeno Robinson as Tooru Ishikawa

Anairis Quiñones as Yuki Yoshikawa

Belsheber Rusape as Kakeru Sengoku

Jalitza Delgado as Remi Ayasaki

Celeste Perez as Sakura Kouno

Y. Chang as Syu Iura

Christoper Llewyn Ramirez as Kouichi Shindou

Kiba Walker as Makio Tanihara

Apphia Yu as Honoka Sawada

Bill Butts as Kyousuke Hori

Marissa Lenti as Yuriko Hori

Emily Fajardo as Souta Hori

Emi Lo as Motoko Iura

Nazeeh Tarsha as Kamioka

Erica Mendez as Chika Ichijou

Shawn Gann as Yoji Tanihara

Jordan Cruz as Ichiro Watabe

As of writing, all 13 episodes for Season 1 have aired and are available for everyone. The last episode titled “I Would Gift You the Sky” aired on April 4, 2021, for Japan, while on May 8, 2021, for English viewers. That’s all about all the characters and voice actors in HoriMiya. For more guides and news, be sure to check out Twinfinite.

Featured Image Source: CloverWorks

