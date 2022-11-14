Why Is Jörmungandr in Helheim in God of War Ragnarok? Answered (Spoilers)

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

If you’re wondering about Jörmungandr in God of War Ragnarok, we have the answers.

For the entirety of 2018’s God of War, Jörmungandr the World Serpent was found in Midgard. This is where Kratos and Atreus first encounter him. However, in the sequel, his location is in a strange and different realm. Here’s why Jörmungandr is in Helheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Why Did Jörmungandr Move to Helheim in God of War Ragnarok?

As far as an actual story reason for Jörmungandr’s move to Helheim, the game never gives a direct reason. It is the dwarf Sindri that alerts Kratos and Atreus about the new location as Sindri claims he can smell Jörmungandr. While we never learn exactly why Jörmungandr moved, the World Serpent serves a very important role in the game.

Jörmungandr is the one who helps Atreus find the extremely important Ironwood in the first place by teaching him the word needed to locate it. This leads the father and son on a collision course with Gryla, as well.

In mythology, Jörmungandr plays a key role in Ragnarok alongside Fenrir and the fire giants. Jörmungandr is fated to bring about the death of Thor, as well.

Despite the first game wanting you to believe all the giants have been killed, an item that Atreus picks up tells a different story later in the game.

That is everything you need to know for why Jörmungandr is in Helheim in God of War Ragnarok. If you’re looking for a slight break from how heavy the game can get, we have a list of the 10 best God of War Ragnarok memes for everyone to enjoy.

Related Posts