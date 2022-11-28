Why Does Groot Look Different in Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special? Answered

Image Source: The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special ~ Marvel Studios

Groot has a new look in the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special, but why? We Explain.

Throughout the evolution of Groot in the MCU, he has taken many forms since his self-sacrifice in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, ranging from baby Groot to teen Groot. In the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special, Groot once again has a different look. So why does Groot look different?

Why Does Groot Look Bigger in Guardians of the Galaxy Special? Answered

James Gunn took to Twitter to answer this specific question and stated that this version of Groot is the YA (young adult) version of Groot, or as they like to refer to him, Swoll Groot. The look is meant to reflect Groot’s outward growth in appearance and personality.

Well, YA Groot, or Swoll Groot, as we call him, is getting bigger, outward as well as upward. As you can see by now he has a different, stockier physiology (and a more outgoing personality) than his father did. #GuardiansoftheGalaxyHolidaySpecial https://t.co/AKPFBBFjzu — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 25, 2022

Groot is much stockier as a young adult. Since his rebirth, he maintains the party-like demeanor, but now it has a more jovial and real-world parallel of the “get gains” fitness fads that permeate our society. It also has similar feels to “Jersey Shore,” where having fun, being fit, and partying are the mainstays of their lives.

This change also reflects his personal growth from a more sullen, “emo” like teen he was in Infinity War. In this installment, Groot is much more social and displays an outward personality, which could be further explored in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, focusing on Groot’s “father,” Rocket, and his tragic backstory.

Now you know everything behind why Groot looks different in The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special. Check out our other Guardians of the Galaxy related content, such as the identity of the band in the Guardians Christmas Special, is the Chistmas Special canon, and is Gamora in the Christmas Special.

