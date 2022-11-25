Why Did Star-Lord Get Kevin Bacon as a Present in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be released in cinemas on May 5, 2023. In the meantime, writer-director James Gunn and Marvel have decided to give the Guardians fans a Thanksgiving gift and release a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. If you’ve already seen it and are wondering why did Star-Lord get Kevin Bacon as a present in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, here’s the answer:

Why Is Kevin Bacon a Present for Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) gets Kevin Bacon as a present in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special because Bacon has always been his hero. Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) want to cheer up Star-Lord and get his Christmas spirit back, so they gift him his favorite actor.

Star-Lord is still depressed because they can’t find Gamora (Zoe Saldana), so the Drax-Mantis duo goes to Earth to get him his personal hero, the man who defeated a town by dancing, the one, and only Kevin Bacon. Mantis is doing all of this because she has a secret to tell Star-Lord (a spoiler we’re avoiding revealing for you here). While she thinks it’s good news and hopes he feels the same way, she’s also worried that he may not take it well. As such, she wants to see him happy before telling him, to soften the blow, so to speak.

