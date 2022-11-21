Where To Find & Catch Bramblin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Scarlet and Violet’s map features a variety of Pokemon that can help boost the strength of your team. But, since the Paldea region is relatively large, players may have difficulty locating particular creatures, including Water-types and those who hide in trees. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find and catch Bramblin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to increase your collection.

Where To Find Bramblin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can find Bramblin in the Asado Desert and East Province’s Area Three. Once you reach these locations, you’ll likely see a few creatures rolling around in the desert. At first, players might not notice this Pokemon due to its tumbleweed appearance, so try to look out for this feature when exploring these regions:

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

For a more in-depth view, you can check out Bramblin’s primary areas on this map:

How To Catch Bramblin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Bramblin is a Grass/Ghost-type Pokemon that isn’t too difficult to capture in Scarlet and Violet. However, if you have high-level members in your team, it’s best to use attacks that won’t automatically knock out this creature. With this in mind, players can perform moves that aren’t as effective or initiate the Yawn attack to obtain the Bramblin while it’s inactive.

After you capture the Pokemon, you can utilize its Wind Rider ability, which boosts the Pokemon’s Attack stat if Tailwind takes effect or if a wind move hits the creature. Additionally, Bramblin won’t take any damage from wind moves.

If you want to know about the different forms of this specific Pokemon, you can check out our guide on how to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Bramblin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Before you go, you can explore more content about the game by looking at the relevant links below, including our guides about how to increase friendship and the best Titan order.

Related Posts