Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Veluza is one of Generation 9’s speediest fish Pokemon to make a debut in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Veluza is also an interesting Pokemon to consider, with a Dual-Typing of Water/Psychic. Pairing this with a Pokedex entry that explains how Veluza sheds extra flesh from its body to boost its agility, it somehow achieves being one of the strangest and coolest Gen 9 specimens, simultaneously. If you’re looking for a Veluza to add to your collection, we’ve got all the details below, so here’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Veluza in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to Find Veluza in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Veluza can be found throughout the Western side of the Paldea Region, as indicated in the map below. Veluza is known to live in water-based locations within these highlighted habitats, but for purposes of narrowing down your search, the exact areas you can find wild Veluza are West Paldean Sea and Casseroya Lake.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Be careful when you head out on your search, though, because just as it states in the Pokedex entry, Veluza is a speedy, aggressive Pokemon and will rush you when it notices your presence, initiating a battle. Though this makes the hunt a little easier, it’s best to be prepared, so you’re not caught off guard.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Veluza in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful information, tips, and gameplay guides, feel free to browse the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have plenty of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet topics that are sure to help you out, such as how to catch Iron Bundle, how to beat Team Star Fighting Crew, and how to get all Deerling forms.

Related Posts