Applin is a beloved Grass/Dragon Dual-Type Pokemon that made its mark and captured the hearts of fans during its debut in Generation 8. Luckily for fans of Applin, the little food-like Pokemon has returned in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region, allowing you to catch your own Applin and evolve it into Appletun or Flapple, which are both viable options to add to your team. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Applin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to Find Applin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As highlighted in orange on the map below, Applin can be found throughout a wide variety of the Paldea Region. Applin also likes to dangle from tree branches, so keep your eyes peeled on the trees within these habitats and use Koraidon/Miraidon’s dash against the tree to drop Applin to the ground. For the purpose of narrowing your search down to more specific areas, here’s a complete list of the locations Applin likes to call home:

East Province (Area One)

North Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Two & Four)

West Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket

