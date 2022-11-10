Where To Search Produce Boxes, Ice Machines, or Coolers in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 8 is live now, with a brand new set of seasonal challenges and quests. One of the tasks this week is to search five produce boxes, ice machines, or coolers in Fortnite. The quest rewards players with a whopping 20,000XP that they can use to unlock rewards from this season’s battle pass. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about finding produce boxes, ice machines, or coolers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite Produce Boxes Locations

Produce boxes are a type of container that can be found across multiple locations on Fortnite island. Players can also refer to the following image for the exact locations of the produce boxes.

We recommend players dropping at Titled Towers as over 30 produce boxes spawn at the POI. These boxes contain two Foraged Items and take around two seconds to open. Players need to stand close to them and press the interaction button to open produce boxes.

Fortnite Ice Machine Locations

An Ice Machine is a loot container that was initially introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 1. Similar to produce boxes, Ice Machines can be found at almost every POI in Chapter 3 Season 4. For a better understanding, we’ve marked all spawn locations of Ice Machines in Fortnite.

When you open an Ice machine, you will always get at least one fish which can be eventually consumed to restore your health.

Fortnite Cooler Locations

Here are the most common spawn locations of Coolers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Synapse Station

Chonker’s Speedway

Cloudy Condos

Fort Jonesy

Shiny Sound

Most of the time, Coolers contain healing items like Chug Splash, Flopper, and more. However, it’s worth noting that they take around two seconds to drop items.

Finally, make sure to search at least five produce boxes, ice machines, or coolers to complete this Fortnite quest.

