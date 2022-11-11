When Will Modern Warfare 2 Go on Sale? Answered

The holiday season brings many things, such as family time, great deals on technology, and a new Call of Duty game storming the top of the charts. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest iteration bringing fans to a modern setting and plenty of content to keep them hidden from the family festivities. If you haven’t picked it up yet, you’re in luck, as it may see a discount soon. Here’s what you need to know about when MW2 may potentially go on sale.

In general, the best time to pick up a CoD game will be Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Most of the time, these games will see a price slash of around $20, making it a bit cheaper and giving you more content to experience than when a game launches.

As mentioned, Black Friday and Cyber Monday will slash the prices of the newest games. Another potential time the game will see a price drop is on President’s Day. A great way to stay in the loop is to follow Call of Duty account, CharlieIntel, or Wario64, deal connoisseur, on Twitter. Both bring the latest and greatest deals on games, with the former specifically covering Call of Duty.

That’s all you need to know about when CoD MW2 may see a sale happen. Below, you’ll find plenty of CoD-related content to keep you up to date on the latest game. Check out all the new changes coming to Warzone 2.0, a breakdown of the new DMZ mode, or the return of Shoothouse after a two year absence.

