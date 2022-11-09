When Is Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Coming Out? Answered

How far off is our next return to Playtime Co.?

Poppy Playtime has taken over the world since its release last October. A first-person horror game where you travel through an abandoned toy factory known as Playtime Co., the game’s first two chapters have seen massive success and are set to lead into a multimedia franchise akin to that of Five Nights at Freddy’s. With that said, fans have been patiently waiting to figure out when the game’s third chapter will release, especially as developer MOB Games has begun teasing it. Here’s when Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 comes out.

As of right now, Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 is tentatively scheduled to release in 2023. No proper release date has officially been announced for the game, as the teaser trailer for the game merely ends with the announcement of a 2023 release window.

There was an expectation that the release date would be announced on Halloween, but instead, MOB Games announced a free-to-play title called Project: Playtime. Set for release in December, this will be a co-op experience where multiple players can explore the Playtime Co. factory’s deepest depths.

Obviously, Project: Playtime will take quite a bit of the attention of the game’s developers, which means that fans will have to wait a little longer to experience the next main entry in the franchise. Even so, we’ll keep you updated when we have an official release date.

Until then, that’s all we’ve got on Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3’s release date. If you’re looking for more horror content set in childlike environments, check out Twinfinite’s guide to the characters in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location.

