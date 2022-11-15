What Time Does Warzone 2 & MW2 Season 1 Go Live? Explained

Image Source: Activision

Even though Activision’s latest iteration of its iconic military shooter franchise has been out for a few weeks now, its first official season hasn’t properly launched as of yet. In addition, alongside this, many fans are clamoring to get a taste of the company’s new free-to-play battle royale experience as well. If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re wondering about one thing: What time does Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season One go live? With that in mind, let’s get down to business, shall we?

At the time of writing, Call of Duty Warzone will be releasing on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT. That being said, Activision has released their games a few hours earlier than the proposed times before, but right now, it sounds like those are the targeted timeframes for Warzone 2’s global release.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season One Release Date and Time

Interestingly, Modern Warfare 2 Season One will launch at the same time as Warzone 2. This means that the first season of Modern Warfare 2 will launch on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this helped to clue you in on what time Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season One go live. For more on the game, here’s Warzone 2’s full install size and how to pre-load the game, all the new gameplay changes explained, and our full review of Modern Warfare 2. Alternatively, feel free to browse the links below.

