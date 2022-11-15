What Sport Were the Talokan Playing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally in cinemas all over the world. The film is not only a fitting tribute to Chadwick Boseman but also the first time Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and the Talokan people appear in the MCU. As they did with the Wakandan in the first movie, director Ryan Coogler and his team took some time to think about how the Talokan culture, civilization, and way of life would be, including its sports. Here’s the answer to what sport were they playing in Talokan in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

What Game Were They Playing in Talokan in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Answered

The sport the Talokan were playing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an underwater version of the Mesoamerican game ulama. It’s a sport where the players had to put a rubber ball through a vertical scoring ring to earn points, and could do so by hitting the ball with their hips, knees, and elbows. In some places, the team that lost was sacrificed to the Gods.

As the Talokan have great Aztec and Mesoamerican influences, it makes perfect sense this would be their game of choice, as they were probably already playing it before they became an underwater tribe. Hopefully, the losers weren’t sacrificed to their Gods, as that would be Namor himself.

Now that you know what sport were they playing in Talokan in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you can look for more guides and news from the movie in Twinfinite. From why is Ross in handcuffs, to why did M’Baku challenge for the throne, or what does Imperius Rex mean.

Related Posts