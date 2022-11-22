What Is the Best PDSW 528 Loadout in MW2 and Warzone 2.0? Answered

Image Source: Activision

Like all Call of Duty games before it, Activision’s latest military FPS features a ton of guns to wield and to tinker with. One that seems to be making a bit of a splash at the moment, thanks to a recent buff, is the PDSW 528. If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re on the hunt for the best PDSW 528 loadout in MW2 and Warzone 2.0. Well, you’ve come to the right place as down below, we’re going to detail just that. So, without further delay, let’s dive in!

Best PDSW 528 Loadout in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

The PDSW 528 is a rapid-fire SMG that is basically a reskin of the P90 from the previous Call of Duty games. It boasts a large default 50-round magazine, and is described in-game as “a powerhouse for room clearing.”

For those who’re seeking out a powerful PDSW 528 setup, here are our recommendations for the best PDSW 528 loadout:

Optic : Cronen Mini Red Dot

: Cronen Mini Red Dot Barrel : FTac Series IX 14.5″

: FTac Series IX 14.5″ Stock : CQB Stock

: CQB Stock Comb : TV Taccomb

: TV Taccomb Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

With the FTac Series IX 14.5″ barrel, you’ll get a big boost to damage range, hip fire accuracy, movement speed, and bullet velocity. You can further tune this barrel to maximize the aim down-sight speed (ADS) as well, which is always handy.

Elsewhere, the CQB Stock will offer some extra crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and ADS. Meanwhile, the TV Taccomb will enhance your sprint-to-fire speed as well as give you another boost to your ADS. And finally, we’d recommend the Bruen Q900 Grip, which again, offers a nice buff to sprint to fire speed and ADS.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this helped to clue you in on the best PDSW 528 loadout in MW2 and Warzone 2.0. For more, here are our picks for the best Lachmann-556 loadout, the best aim assist settings, and a couple of tips on how to check your FPS and how to D Hop.

