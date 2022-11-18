What Is the Blue Plant in Talokan in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a special film about grief and a beautiful and sad goodbye to actor Chadwick Boseman. It’s also a great introduction for Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and the underwater people of Talokan, as the movie shows their history, civilization, and way of living. If you’re wondering what is the blue plant in Talokan in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, here’s the answer:

What Does the Blue Plant in Talokan Do in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

The blue plant in Talokan in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is what gives their people their powers, and changes their bodies so they can live and breathe underwater. A meteorite full of Vibranium fell into the Atlantic Ocean, near the Yucatán, and gave some underwater plants unique properties.

This plant is almost identical to the one that grew in Wakanda but resulted in different powers due to the environment it grew it. One ancient Mesoamerican tribe was dying of smallpox introduced by Spanish colonizers, so they made medicine with the glowing blue plant affected by the vibranium.

The result was that the whole tribe got increased strength and agility. A side effect of the plant was also that it gave the Mesoamerican tribe the power to breathe underwater, but only there, so they became an underwater civilization, and with them, Talokan was born. One of the people that ingested the medicine was pregnant, and her offspring, Namor, was the first son of Talokan.

