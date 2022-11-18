What Are the Beads Shuri Wears in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an incredible film that not only gave a felt goodbye to Chadwick Boseman and T’Challa, but also advanced the MCU for its next few films, giving a more prominent role to her sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), as this is her movie. If you’re wondering what are the beads Shuri wears in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, here’s the answer:

Why Shuri Wears the Beads in Black Panther Wakanda Forever?

The beads Shuri wears are called Kimoyo Beads, are made of vibranium, and have many uses, including being a communication device, having medical purposes, scanning any subject or place, knowing where someone is, or having control of Wakandan technology. In the movie, Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) finds Shuri’s beads after she gets captured by the Talokan and uses them to communicate with Queen Ramonda (Angela Basset) and Okoye (Danai Gurira).

In the MCU, the beads are used as a communication hologram device to save Everett Ross after he’s been shot and to scan Vision’s (Paul Bettany) whole body and project an image of how embedded in his head is the Mind Stone.

Every Wakandan gets its own Kimoyo Beads at birth, and additional beads can be added, depending on the abilities and work of its wearer. They’re called Kimoyo Beads because “Kimoyo” means “of the spirit” in Bantu.

Now that you know what are the beads Shuri wears in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you can look for more news and guides for the movie in Twinfinte. We have all the answers, from 6 big questions we have after seeing the film, to who dies in the movie, or what is Etats Units.

Related Posts