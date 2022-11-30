How To Get the Seed Maker in Stardew Valley

If you’ve been playing Stardew Valley for a while, you may want to start becoming a little more self-sufficient. Rather than relying on Pierre or the JojaMart for your seeds, you want to harvest your own from your produce. To do this, you’ll need a Seed Maker machine.

How Do You Get the Seed Maker in Stardew Valley?

The easiest way to get a Seed Maker is actually by completing the Dye Bundle that can be found on the Bulletin Board in the Community Center. You’ll need the following items in order to complete the bundle.

Red Mushroom

Sea Urchin

Sunflower

Duck Feather

Aquamarine

Red Cabbage

If you’d rather not spend your time in Stardew Valley hunting down these items, you’ll also unlock the crafting recipe for a Seed Maker once you reaching Farming Level 9. You’ll then need 25 wood, 10 coal, and one gold bar in order to craft it.

With that out of the way, all you’ll need to do now is find a place to put it on your farm. Set it down and you can now turn your crops into seeds. You’ll get between one to three seed packets for each crop you put in. The Seed Maker in Stardew Valley really ups your game, so make sure to get it!

That’s all you need to know in order to get the Seed Maker in Stardew Valley. For more on the game, be sure to check out our wiki or look down below for more related content.

