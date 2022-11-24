Pokemon Type Chart: All Strengths & Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Understanding Pokemon Pokemon Scarlet and Violet type interactions can be complicated, but luckily you can break it down type by type to learn the basics. Here’s everything you need to know about all type strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Type Effectiveness Chart

This chart has every weakness and resistance laid out for each type, courtesy of Bulbapedia.

Image Source: Bulbapedia

Here’s what the numbers mean:

1x is normally effective

2x is super effective

1/2x is not very effective

0x is immune

Looking at an individual type column tells you how effective every type is against it, while looking at an individual type row tells you how effective it is against every type. In other words, if you see lots red in a column or lots of green in a row, it indicates the type is overall pretty strong. It takes some getting used to, so here are a few examples to get you in the right frame of mind:

Looking at the Dragon Row (third from the bottom) you can see it’s not very effective against Steel, super effective against Dragon, and doesn’t affect Fairy.

Looking at the Flying Column (third from the left) you can see it resists Fighting, Grass, and Bug, it’s weak to Rock, Electric, and Ice, and immune to Ground.

That's everything we have on the strengths and weaknesses of every type from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

