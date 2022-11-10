How To Unlock All Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 2

Featured Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The Mastery Camo system allows players to gradually obtain unique designs by completing tasks in various rounds of Modern Warfare 2. But, since this mechanic has many different challenges and requirements, it may not be easy to comprehend this intricate feature. So, to help you understand this new system of the game, here’s how to unlock all Mastery Camos (base, gold, platinum, polyatomic, and orion in Modern Warfare 2.

Unlock All Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 2

Players can unlock all Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 2 by completing the Base, Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion challenges. Each weapon will have four Base challenges, which you can find on the Camo Category tab of the Gunsmith’s customization section. Then, when players complete these tasks, they will unlock the Gold Camo challenges of the Mastery Camo. From there, you’ll be able to work your way up to the final stage, the Orion camo.

To explain the Mastery Camo in greater detail, we’ll break down each challenge and provide details about the Weapon Mastery.

How To Get Base Camo in MW2

Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Base camo challenges of Modern Warfare 2 include various standard challenges, such as getting a certain amount of kills with a specific gun or reaching a high level. For example, the M4’s Base challenges require players to get 50 kills for the Scales camo, while the Urban Renewal design can be unlocked at Level 19. You’ll be able to see your progress in these tasks by selecting the camo’s tab (these will appear locked.)

A few secondary weapons, like Launchers, will have fewer challenges to finish, so players may be able to obtain these camos quicker than others. In particular, the Pila Launcher only has one Base camo available, where you can reach Level 11 to unlock the Gold section of the Mastery Camo.

How To Get Gold Camo in MW2

Source: Activision via Twinfinite

As mentioned before, Gold camo challenges will be unlocked after you complete the Base achievements. Because this task of the game can take some time, players should try to focus on one weapon at a time in different game modes. Those who select the Weapon Mastery tab can check out additional challenges, such as Gold Mastery. This challenge provides players with the Gold Emblem and Gold Calling Card when they get 100 kills while using the Gold camo.

How To Get Platinum Camo in MW2

Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You’ll unlock Platinum challenges when you finish a certain amount of Gold camo achievements. Compared to the Base and Gold tasks, Platinum has more duties to complete, especially if you want to acquire the Polyatomic camo of Modern Warfare 2. For instance, the MCPR-300 Sniper Rifle’s Polyatomic challenges mandate players to finish 51 Platinum challenges (Gold camo can range from 4 to 8.)

Players can also participate in the Platinum Mastery challenge to obtain the Platinum Emblem and Platinum Calling Card by getting 200 kills using this camo.

How To Get Polyatomic Camo in MW2

Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Like the other Mastery Camos of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you can acquire the Polyatomic camo by finishing the achievements of the Platinum category. Furthermore, when players get 300 kills with this camo, they can get the Polyatomic Emblem and Polyatomic Calling Card.

How To Get Orion Camo in MW2

Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Last but not least is the Orion camo that can be unlocked from Polyatomic challenges (typically around 51 missions.) To acquire the Orion Emblem and Orion Calling Card, you must get 400 kills with the camo for the Orion Mastery challenge. As a result, players can complete all these Mastery tasks to acquire the gun’s Weapon Charm, as shown here:

Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You can still get more designs in the Camo Collection of the Customize section, which can be equipped on any weapon. In total, there are 186 camos to choose from, so you’ll have more than enough options to choose the best one for you.

That does it for our guide about how to unlock all Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 2. For more content about the game, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guides about the Prestige System and how to check KD Ratio.

Related Posts