Developer Fatshark is back with another Warhammer entry, Warhammer 40K Darktide, following the success of the Vermintide series. Darktide follows a similar style of play as players choose from four classes to combat the hordes, each boasting unique weaponry, and abilities. The Zealot class has one weapon, in particular, that is extremely rewarding to use, channeling the days of Gears of War. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Eviscerator in Warhammer 40K Darktide.

Unlocking the Eviscerator in Warhammer 40K Darktide

The Eviscerator is a class-specific weapon for the Zealot and will only drop once you hit level 18. However, it seems the drop for the legendary weapon isn’t guaranteed, as players have reported getting the weapon anywhere between level 18 to level 22.

The Eviscerator is essentially a chainsaw in sword form, as Zealots using it can rev up the monstrosity and cut up their foes with relative ease. It’ll take quite some time to reach level 18, but once you hit that level, check your shop, where the weapon should be readily available for purchase. Again, it seems to be chance-based, so don’t be discouraged if it’s not in your shop immediately.

That’s all you need to know on how to unlock the Eviscerator in Warhammer 40K Darktide. Below you’ll find plenty of related content to Warhammer, such as how to fix a common backend error in Darktide, our review for Warhammer 40K: Shootas, Blood and Teef, or the best Warhammer 40K games.

