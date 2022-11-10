Enabling High Frame Rate Mode in God of War Ragnarok is just a few steps away.

God of War Ragnarok is shaping up to be a masterpiece in the eyes of fans and critics alike, and how could it not? It’s an impressive feat to create a game that’s better looking than its predecessor despite releasing on PS4 alongside PS5. However, both the PS4 Pro and PS5 have extra video settings, though only PS5 has access to High Frame Rate Mode. If you own a PlayStation 5, here’s how to turn on High Frame Rate Mode in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Enable High Frame Rate Mode in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, turning on High Frame Rate Mode can increase the number of frames, significantly improving the fluidity of the game for a smoother experience, especially in combat. To enable it, follow along with this simple steps:

In the main menu, choose Settings. You can access the main menu by pressing the Options button, located near the touchpad. In Settings, choose Graphics & Camera. You’ll find Graphics & Camera located between Gameplay and Audio & Subtitles, near the very top of the menu. Go down to and highlight Graphics Mode. Use the D-Pad to choose a graphics mode that’s labeled with “HFR,” which refers to High Frame Rate.

Four graphics modes are available that turn on High Frame Rate in God of War Ragnarok: Favor Performance + HFR, Favor Quality + HFR, Favor Performance + HFR + VRR, and Favor Quality + HFR + VRR. As to which one you want, check out God of War Ragnarok graphics modes to better understand what each setting offers.

Regardless of which graphics mode you choose, any option that includes High Frame Rate or VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), or both will require that you have a television or monitor that supports HDMI 2.1.

And that’s all there is on how to turn on High Frame Rate Mode in God of War Ragnarok. For more guides and questions, find out how to transmog or why Freya is attacking Kratos. If you aren’t sure how to switch weapons in God of War Ragnarok, we have you covered there, too.

Featured Image Source: Santa Monica Studio

