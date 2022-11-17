How to Prestige in Modern Warfare 2 & All Rewards

Image Source: Activision

With the multiplayer side of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially out, players are flocking to the game to be the first at max level. Though, things have changed since the original Modern Warfare 2 with how hitting the max level is handled. This guide should serve as a full explainer of how to prestige and all prestige rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How Does Prestige Work in MW2?

In many previous Call of Duty titles, hitting max level means you can then choose to start over from level one, with everything once again locked for you to make your way back up through the levels. This isn’t how things work in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 has 55 levels (referred to as Military Ranks) for players to progress through. These levels earn things like weapon platforms, lethal/tactical equipment, perks, killstreaks, and field upgrades.

Hitting level 55 does not give you the option to reset all of this, and you can’t restart from level one. Instead, during a season, you will gain season levels. Every 50 levels reached in a season is considered a new prestige and the icon/badge next to your level will change. There will be three of these a season, meaning you will hit max prestige at level 150, per season.

All Modern Warfare 2 Prestige Rewards

The first season of Modern Warfare 2 isn’t out until Nov. 16, so at this time we do not know the rewarded icon/badges for reaching prestige. We will update this guide when the new season(s) drop, so you can see for yourself what you will be earning in 50-level increments.

This is everything you need to know regarding how to prestige in MW2 and all prestige rewards. If you’re wondering if the new Modern Warfare 2 is worth picking up, here’s our review of the full release. For more Call of Duty guides, specifically on the topic of the new game, check the related articles down below. From guides to loadouts, we’ve got it!

Related Posts