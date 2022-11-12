Get the most out of your Splatfest Tee in Splatoon 3.

During the Splatfest in Splatoon 3, players pick one of three teams to represent in a themed Turf War weekend. The team you choose will come with a unique item of clothing that must be worn during Splatfest battles. This is how to power up the Splatfest Tee in Splatoon 3 and gain an advantage over the other competitors.

Every Splatfest in Splatoon 3 has a unique theme, and each team is given a unique Splatfest Tee to represent their squad. By default, the Splatfest Tee comes with ability doubler as its main ability which will double the effects of every sub ability on the shirt.

As you ink up turf in Splatoon 3, gear will earn experience points and level up to add sub abilities. The abilities on the Splatfest Tee itself are doubled in power thanks to the main ability on the Splatfest Tee.

Unfortunately, the sub-abilities when doubled do not offer the same benefits as the main ability so it is worth changing the Splatfest Tee’s main ability to get more out of it. During the Splatfest, players are required to wear the Splatfest Tee, so it is worth picking an ability that will benefit you on the battlefield.

How to Change the Main Ability on the Splatfest Tee

Head to Murch Murch is situated to the right of the lobby entrance. Select “Add Abilities” Add Abilities is where players can change the abilities on their gear. Scroll to Clothes The Clothes section is where the Splatfest Tee is located. Select that to change the Splatfest Tee’s abilities. Select the main ability on the Splatfest Tee Press A on the Splatfest Tee then Press A on the main ability to change it using ability chunks. Change the Ability Scroll through the ability chunks and spend six of the same chunk to update the Splatfest Tee.

There are some important notes when upgrading your Splatfest Tee. The first is that it costs six ability chunks in order to change the main ability so if you don’t have enough chunks in your inventory for a certain ability, the shirt cannot be upgraded until those are acquired.

When the Splatfest ends, the shirt will be removed from your inventory and all the chunks you added to it will be lost. Players can get those chunks back by swapping out the abilities before the Splatfest ends and the shirt is taken away. These chunks can go toward the other gear sets on your existing gear.

There are ability chunks that players will value more than others. For example, swim speed is an important ability for many weapons and play styles, so that will likely be an option to add to the Splatfest Tee. Be sure to update the shirt with another ability and get the six swim speed ability chunks back in exchange. Players are free to choose the six ability chunks they would rather part with after Splatfest.

That is everything you need to know on how to power up the Splatfest Tee in Splatoon 3. Be sure to check out Twinfinite for more guides on Splatoon 3.

